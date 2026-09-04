Delhi Police rescued an 8-year-old boy from the Bhalswa Dairy area within hours of his kidnapping for an Rs 80 lakh ransom. Two 18-year-olds were arrested and four juveniles were apprehended in connection with the crime.

Delhi Police rescued an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom in the Bhalswa Dairy area and arrested two accused persons, along with apprehending four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), officials said.

According to the police officials, the child was rescued safely within hours during a midnight-to-dawn operation launched after a ransom demand of Rs 80 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 40 lakh, was received through WhatsApp calls, police said.

How the Police Cracked the Case

A case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station under Section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a complaint was received on September 2 regarding the kidnapping. A dedicated team led by Inspector Rakesh Rana, SHO, Bhalswa Dairy, and SI Mahesh was formed under the supervision of ACP Swaroop Nagar Ravinder Ahlawat.

The police team carried out technical surveillance, including analysis of call detail records, customer application forms and suspected WhatsApp numbers, along with field verification. A night-long search operation was conducted across Mukundpur, Burari and adjoining areas, following which the child was recovered safely at dawn, police said.

Accused Identified, Conspiracy Revealed

The two arrested accused have been identified as Rahul, 18, son of Om Prakash, and Shubham, 18, son of Manoj Kumar Jha. Four CCLs were also apprehended in connection with the case.

Role of Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs)

According to police, the accused allegedly conspired to kidnap the child and demand ransom. One of the CCLs allegedly befriended the child by offering him toffees, chocolates and cold drinks for several days before luring him away on September 2 and handing him over to his associates.

Another CCL, who was acquainted with the victim's family and studied in the same class as the child's elder sister, allegedly acted as an informer. Police said he stayed with the family after the kidnapping while allegedly passing information about police movements and the investigation to his associates.

Aftermath and Further Probe

The child underwent a medical examination and was reunited with his mother after completion of necessary formalities.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete role of all those involved and establish the sequence of events in the alleged ransom conspiracy. (ANI)