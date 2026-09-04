Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh condemned the grenade attack on Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh's residence in Thoubal. He ordered a probe into the incident. An explosive was hurled by an unidentified person. No one was injured in the blast.

CM Condemns Attack, Orders Probe

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday condemned the grenade attack on the residence of Congress Legislature Party leader and Wangkhem MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh at Yairipok Bishnunaha in Thoubal district.

In a post on X, CMO Manipur wrote, "The Chief Minister asserted that such acts of violence against elected representatives are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. He directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice at the earliest.” Chief Minister Shri @YKhemchandSingh today condemned the grenade attack on the residence of Shri K. Meghachandra Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA of Wangkhem Assembly Constituency, which occurred last evening at Yairipok Bishnu Naha, Thoubal. The Chief Minister… — CMO MANIPUR (@CMO_MANIPUR_) September 4, 2026

An explosive was hurled by an unidentified person at the MLA’s residence at around 8.15 pm on Thursday. The identity and motive of the perpetrator are yet to be established. No one was injured in the explosion, which occurred on the western side of the MLA’s residence.

Locals Protest Attack

Following the attack, a sit-in protest was staged near the MLA’s residence condemning the incident. The protest was organised by the All Yairipok Apunba Ima Lup. Locals also visited the MLA at his residence and conveyed their solidarity following the attack.

Congress Calls It an Attack on Democracy

Earlier, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday strongly condemned the alleged bomb attack on the private residence of Congress President Keisham Meghachandra, Thoubal district, describing the incident as an attack on democratic norms and the political process.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, MPCC Vice President Hareshwar Goshwami said the Congress Party viewed the blast seriously and maintained that political differences should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.

“If there are differences of opinion, they should be negotiated and settled through dialogue and other peaceful means,” Goshwami said while condemning the attack. He said the bombing was not merely an attack on an individual but also an assault on the Congress Party and the democratic system.

According to Goshwami, no individual or organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. He said that if the incident was carried out by any recognised underground organisation, the group should come forward and clarify its position. (ANI)