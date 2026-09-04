A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted, stripped naked, and filmed by three people after she failed to repay a loan. Her mother filed a police complaint, leading to the woman's rescue. Police have now arrested three accused, Reshma Banu, Najath, and Suhail, after recording the victim's statement.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident from Bengaluru's Chandra Layout, a woman was allegedly thrashed, stripped naked, and filmed over an unpaid loan. The accused, including a married couple, reportedly threatened to post the videos on social media if she didn't pay up. Following a complaint from the woman's mother, police have arrested three people.

According to the police, the victim and one of the accused, Reshma Banu, knew each other. Two years ago, the woman borrowed ₹1 lakh from Reshma. She also took another loan of ₹50,000 from a woman named Najath, who was introduced to her by Reshma. The victim stated that she was paying ₹5,000 in monthly instalments to Najath and also paying interest to Reshma.

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However, due to financial troubles, she couldn't pay the interest for the last six months and missed her instalments for two months. The police said this is when Reshma started harassing her constantly. The woman eventually blocked Reshma's number and moved to her mother's house.

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The accused then allegedly set a trap. Najath called the victim, promising to help her find a job. When the woman arrived at the said location, Reshma and her husband, Suhail, were already there and started assaulting her. The complaint states they then forced her into an auto-rickshaw and took her to a house near Kumbalgodu. There, they allegedly stripped her, recorded a video, and threatened to make it viral if the money wasn't paid.

Meanwhile, the woman's mother got worried when she couldn't find her daughter and filed a missing person's complaint at the Chandra Layout police station. Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation, located the woman, and rescued her. After recording her statement, the police arrested Reshma Banu, Najath, and Suhail.