Parents protested outside Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in Delhi's East Vinod Nagar after a Class 7 girl died in hospital. Her family alleges harassment and negligence by teachers affected her mental health and led to prolonged treatment. Teachers have disputed the allegations, saying the family was informed and the student was handed over to them.

Parents and local residents staged a protest outside a government school in Delhi's East Vinod Nagar after the death of a Class 7 student. The student's family alleging that harassment and negligence by teachers had contributed to her deteriorating condition. The girl, a student of Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar, died in hospital on August 27 after undergoing treatment for nearly two to three months, according to claims shared by her family.

Scroll to load tweet…

Reports claimed that the girl was punished by teacher who allegedly asked her to stand outside the class in Sun.

The case has triggered outrage and raised serious questions about student safety and accountability in schools. The family has alleged that the girl was repeatedly harassed and physically punished by a teacher. They claimed that the alleged treatment affected her mental health and pushed her into severe depression, after which she required hospitalisation.

However, the allegations have not yet been independently established and the school's version of events differs from that of the family.

Teachers deny allegations, say family was informed

According to statements shared during the controversy, school staff have denied abandoning the child or ignoring the situation. Teachers reportedly said that they had called the student's family and handed the girl over to them when concerns arose.

The family, however, has accused teachers of negligence and demanded a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's illness and subsequent death.

The matter remains highly sensitive, particularly because it involves a minor student. Any conclusions regarding the exact cause of her medical condition or death will depend on official findings and any investigation conducted by the concerned authorities.

Political row erupts as Saurabh Bharadwaj reacts

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also reacted to the incident on social media, sharing the family's allegations and demanding accountability over student safety in Delhi government schools.

Scroll to load tweet…

His post triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing shock and anger over the student's death. Some demanded a thorough investigation, while others questioned whether schools have adequate systems to identify and address the emotional distress of children.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has once again brought attention to student welfare and mental health support in educational institutions.

Recent debates around school safety have increased calls for stronger grievance systems, counselling support and quicker intervention when students show signs of distress.