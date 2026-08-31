UP Congress chief Ajay Rai slammed the Yogi govt over singer Ankit Baliyan's murder in Shamli, saying law & order has collapsed. Two suspects were killed in a police encounter, an action welcomed by the family, who urged CM Yogi for further support.

Congress Slams UP Govt Over Singer's Murder

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday slammed the state government over the murder of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan in Shamli, saying that law and order had collapsed and that police encounters had failed to prevent such incidents. "A talented singer (Singer Ankit Baliyan) was murdered. Law and order have collapsed in the state. They have conducted many encounters, but such incidents are not stopping. The government is only praising itself by conducting such encounters. BJP government under the CM is giving protection to such mafia in the state," Rai said.

Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli district on August 26. A social media post, allegedly linked to the Gogi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing. The authenticity of the post has not been independently established.

Rai Criticises Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Rai also criticised the registration of a case against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Haldwani purification controversy. "It is unfortunate that a case is being registered against Rahul ji, raising the issue; the entire Dalit community is angered by this," Rai said.

Police Encounter and Political Reactions

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary visited Baliyan's family in Shamli on Monday and expressed his condolences. His visit came hours after two suspected sharpshooters allegedly involved in the murder were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police.

"Our sympathies are with the family. Ankit was an artist; the way this crime was meticulously planned, it is a heinous offence. It has been taken very seriously. The police administration's action is ongoing," Chaudhary told reporters. He said maintaining law and order required public confidence in the system.

Family Seeks Justice, Welcomes Police Action

Baliyan's family welcomed the police action but urged authorities to arrest all remaining accused. His wife, Swati, said the action had provided some relief but appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to continue supporting the family.

Baliyan's father, Satbir Baliyan, also thanked the Chief Minister and police, saying the family wanted the gang allegedly responsible for the killing to be dealt with.

Baliyan's mother appealed for justice and said her son was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Gogi Gang Link Investigated

The killing occurred as Baliyan stepped out of a gym. A viral social media post allegedly attributed to the Gogi gang claimed that the murder was linked to a song by Baliyan referring to gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was killed inside Rohini Court. Police investigation into the case is continuing. (ANI)