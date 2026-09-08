54-year-old Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh died after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Delhi's Ashram over a noise dispute. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders expressed grief and demanded justice.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic death of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in Delhi's Ashram. In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, “Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire northeast prays for your family.”

“He (Chongtham Vikram Singh) was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one, quote from a friend," Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha shared a quote on X.

“He (Chongtham Vikram Singh) was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one.” quote from a friend. Rest in peace. May you get justice. The… https://t.co/TQP2JeltGk — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 8, 2026

Details of the Incident

The 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher allegedly died after being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, in Delhi’s Ashram area, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence.

According to police, Vikram Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff opposite his house. When he came downstairs to object, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows. Vikram was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son Yaiphaba for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Leaders Express Condolences, Demand Justice

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed concern over the incident and criticised the alleged protection of the accused by political establishments. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “This is extremely unfortunate. Forget taking swift and exemplary action against the guilty; often the accused belong to their own party and the entire machinery starts protecting the guilty. A common citizen is now finding himself helpless against their party and govt.”

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam expressed condolences over his death, remembering his contribution to music and the cultural life of the state. "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram. His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for strength and solace to help them bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," he wrote on X.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also expressed concern over the alleged assault and urged Delhi Police to take swift action. In a post on X, Biren wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer, Shri Chongtham Vikram Singh, and deeply concerned by the incident in which he was allegedly assaulted near his residence in southeast Delhi.”

“Shri Vikram Singh’s invaluable contribution to music will always be remembered. His untimely passing is a great loss to his family, the music fraternity, and the people of Manipur. With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest.”

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength and solace during this difficult time,” he added.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said his office had been coordinating with the police, AIIMS, DMCC volunteers and Singh's family following the incident. In a post on X, Akoijam wrote, “Whether a person is from India's Northeast or the so-called ‘mainstream’ or ‘mainland’ India, life with dignity matters; exemplary punishment must be given to those who have snatched away our beloved Vikram, a gentle soul and gifted, pioneering guitarist!”

“My office and I spent the whole day coordinating with the police, AIIMS, DMCC volunteers, and my brother Vikram's family. Just as I was returning home in the evening, the DCP informed me that eight accused had been arrested,” he added.

Police Register Murder Case, Arrest Accused

According to the Police, a PCR call regarding the alleged beating of C Vikram Singh was received at Delhi's Sunlight Colony police station on September 7. Police said the preliminary enquiry indicated that Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village.

When he came downstairs and objected, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows. The official further informed that they have registered an FIR under murder provisions and said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended. The further investigation is still underway. (ANI)