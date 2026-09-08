Punjab LoP Pratap Singh Bajwa slammed the AAP govt, calling the state a 'police state'. He demanded Finance Minister Harpal Cheema's dismissal after a Dalit man consumed pesticide following alleged intimidation for questioning the state's drug fight.

Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday alleged that the state has turned into a “police state” under the Aam Aadmi Party government and demanded action against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema following an alleged intimidation incident involving a Dalit man who consumed pesticide.

Details of the Sangrur Incident

Addressing a press conference, Bajwa alleged that Gulzar Singh, a resident of Toor Banjara village in Sangrur's Dirba Assembly constituency, was intimidated after questioning Cheema's claims about the government's campaign against drugs. “The matter I want to address today is that two days ago, on the 6th, in the Dirba assembly constituency of Sangrur district—which is basically the headquarters of AAP—Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was addressing a small meeting in Toor Banjara village at 5:00 PM,” Bajwa said.

According to Bajwa, Cheema was speaking about the government's “Yuddh Nashe Virudh” campaign when Gulzar Singh stood up and questioned the claims, alleging that drugs had reached households across Punjab. Bajwa said Gulzar Singh told the minister that his own son was a victim of drug abuse.

He alleged that Cheema then called the man closer and assured him that something would be arranged for his son. However, Bajwa alleged that the following morning, the village sarpanch, panches and local AAP associates went to Gulzar Singh's residence and demanded that he apologise publicly for his remarks against the minister. “He replied, ‘What should I apologise for? I only presented the reality. I spoke the truth,’” Bajwa said.

He alleged that Gulzar Singh was subsequently threatened and consumed “Sulfas”, a lethal pesticide. Bajwa further claimed that in his dying declaration at the hospital, the man held Cheema, the local party chief and others responsible.

Punjab Now a 'Police State': Bajwa

Bajwa demanded Cheema's dismissal and action against those allegedly involved in intimidating Gulzar Singh. “Since the country's independence, this is the first time that the entire state of Punjab has turned into a police state,” Bajwa alleged, accusing the AAP government of using police force against employees, farmers, labourers, ASHA workers and students protesting over various issues.

He further alleged that the Punjab Police, once known for its professionalism and discipline, had been turned into a “private militia” under the AAP government.

Wider Political Row Over Drug Menace

The allegations come amid a wider political row over the drug menace and alleged police excesses in Punjab. Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the National Human Rights Commission to intervene over allegations that a Sikh youth was subjected to torture and humiliation after protesting against the drug menace.

Badal alleged that the youth was beaten and humiliated following a protest during a public relations event involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sunam. (ANI)