    Delhi court dismisses AAP leader Manish Sisodia's second bail plea in liquor policy case

    The AAP leader had also sought interim bail to participate in campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, but his counsel informed the court that the plea had become redundant as the regular bail petition was under consideration.

    Delhi court dismisses AAP leader Manish Sisodia's second bail plea in liquor policy case
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (April 30) faced another setback as a Delhi court rejected his bail plea in a case related to money laundering linked to the excise policy. The decision, delivered by Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue Court, marked the second time Sisodia's bail application had been dismissed in both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases.

    Currently, Sisodia remains in judicial custody at Tihar Jail in connection with these cases. The court's ruling followed its reservation of the verdict on April 20 after considering Sisodia's applications.

    Sisodia's legal troubles began when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26, 2023, over his alleged involvement in the purported "scam." Subsequently, he resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. The Enforcement Directorate also apprehended him on March 9, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case stemming from the CBI's FIR.

    Despite efforts to secure relief, the Supreme Court recently dismissed Sisodia's curative petition challenging its earlier decision to deny him bail in the liquor policy scam case. The apex court's bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, highlighted that no grounds were established to warrant reconsideration of the earlier rulings.

    Previously, in December 2023, the Supreme Court had turned down Sisodia's requests for a review of its verdict that denied him bail in the money laundering cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

