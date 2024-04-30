Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Scuffle breaks out between Congress, JD(S) workers in Hubballi

    The clash unfolded as JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna, a sitting MP and candidate from the Hassan constituency, pending the completion of an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Tensions flared in Karnataka's Hubballi as workers from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) clashed amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna's alleged involvement in a 'sex video' case.

    The clash unfolded as JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna, a sitting MP and candidate from the Hassan constituency, pending the completion of an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Allegations against Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) stalwart and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, sparked protests by Congress members, particularly targeting him in connection with the controversial video.

    The clash ensued outside a hotel where the JD(S) Core Committee meeting was in progress. Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further, attempting to quell the clash between the two party factions.

    Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy affirmed the party's support for the women allegedly affected by the incident, announcing the suspension of Prajwal Revanna. JD(S) welcomed the SIT probe into Revanna's conduct, asserting that further actions would be determined upon the investigation's conclusion.

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress for its perceived inaction despite holding power in the state. Shah directed Priyanka Gandhi to address concerns with the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Karnataka instead of targeting him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

