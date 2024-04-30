Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, flash floods claim 5 lives, leave several injured in Kupwara

    The region has been battered by heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and inundating vast areas. The critical Srinagar-Jammu national highway has remained shut for the past three days due to multiple landslides along its route.

    In a devastating turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed nature's wrath as landslides and flash floods claimed the lives of five individuals, leaving several injured and several homes damaged. The calamity has affected hilly districts including Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Baramulla.

    The region has been battered by heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and inundating vast areas. The critical Srinagar-Jammu national highway has remained shut for the past three days due to multiple landslides along its route.

    PM Modi slams Opposition for misuse of AI, says fake videos being sold in 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (WATCH)

    Kupwara, one of the worst-hit areas, has seen a slight improvement in conditions as the water levels recede, allowing residents to return to their homes despite the extensive damage. Visuals from the affected areas depict roads washed away by flash floods, houses submerged in knee-deep water, and sections of homes swept off by the raging rivers.

    It is reportedly said that authorities issued a danger warning for Pohru Nallah in Kupwara as efforts continue to assess the extent of the losses incurred. Aziz Ahmad, Additional District Magistrate of Handwara, stressed that the swift evacuation operations were instrumental in saving lives amidst the floods.

    The floodwaters wreaked havoc on vital infrastructure in Kupwara, causing significant damage to bridges and government buildings. The Shumriyal, Khumryal, and Shatmuqam Bridges, along with several others, bore the brunt of the disaster. Moreover, the breach in the Doban Kachama dam led to the isolation of the Shumryal-Gundajhanger road.

    Desperate cries for help echoed from the affected regions, with locals pleading for basic necessities like food and clothing as they grapple with the aftermath of the floods.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi writes to BJP candidates, urges them to expose Congress politics

    The situation exacerbated as portions of the Srinagar-Jammu highway submerged under water, while waterlogging afflicted various parts of Srinagar city and other low-lying areas of the Kashmir valley.

    In light of the ongoing deluge, officials took precautionary measures, announcing the closure of schools, colleges, and postponing examinations across the Union Territory. The University of Kashmir also rescheduled all examinations slated for today.

