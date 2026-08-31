A Delhi astrologer’s reported business model has left social media users debating both the booming astrology industry and the price people are willing to pay for a glimpse into their future.

A Delhi astrologer’s reported business model has left social media users debating both the booming astrology industry and the price people are willing to pay for a glimpse into their future. X user Neetu Khandelwal claimed that an astrologer in Delhi charges Rs 25,000 annually for just three 30-minute consultations. Khandelwal said she came across the astrologer through a relative who had recently subscribed to the service and was urging her to join as well.

According to Khandelwal, nearly 1,000 people are already associated with the astrologer, with the client base continuing to expand.

The numbers have certainly caught attention. At Rs 25,000 per year, a client effectively pays about Rs 8,333 per consultation, provided all three sessions are used. If all 1,000 clients are paying the reported annual fee, the astrologer’s revenue could amount to around Rs 2.5 crore annually.

Scroll to load tweet…

"This astrologer makes Rs 2.5 crore per annum for just hearing people and suggesting some random things to become successful. I liked this business model. Do you believe in astrology?" Khandelwal wrote.

The post quickly sparked debate, with users split over the credibility of astrology, the economics of the profession and whether the reported fee is actually exorbitant.

Some users argued that the fee is not particularly unusual in the astrology industry, while others questioned whether astrological predictions can genuinely influence people’s lives.

Why astrology remains popular in India

Despite the scepticism, astrology continues to command a strong following across India. Its influence cuts across generations and social groups, with people routinely turning to astrological advice for everything from marriage and career choices to finances and important life events.

Kundalis, marriage compatibility checks and auspicious dates remain familiar features of decision-making for many families. For some, astrology is a matter of faith; for others, it is simply another source of guidance when facing major choices.

The digital boom has further transformed the sector. Astrology apps, social media platforms and online consultations have made astrologers accessible at the click of a button, allowing practitioners to reach clients far beyond their physical locations.

As demand for personalised guidance continues, astrology has evolved into a sizeable commercial industry, with services ranging from quick online sessions to premium, long-term consultations.