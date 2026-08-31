President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighting it as a showcase of India's rich military traditions, discipline, and ceremonial splendour, offering visitors a glimpse of the nation's proud heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted the significance of the Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, saying that the ceremony showcases India's rich military traditions, discipline and ceremonial splendour. She also said that the impressive ceremony offers visitors a memorable glimpse of India's proud heritage.

In a post on X, the President said, "The Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan showcases India's rich military traditions, discipline and ceremonial splendour. The impressive ceremony offers the visitors a memorable glimpse of India's proud heritage."

A Time-Honoured Tradition Revamped

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Change of Guard Ceremony is a longstanding military tradition whose origins are lost in antiquity. From time immemorial, guards and sentries stationed at palaces, forts and defence establishments have been changed periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India. The ceremony has been revamped and relocated to make it more visually appealing and public-friendly, with the venue shifted to the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan to provide easier access to visitors.

Key Ceremonial Units

The 1/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), raised on May 22, 1858, is one of the oldest and finest infantry battalions of the Indian Army and is presently performing duties as the Ceremonial Battalion to the President. The battalion has actively participated in all the wars and has the distinction of earning 26 Battle Honours and three Theatre Honours. It is also among the first battalions of the Indian Army to have been awarded the coveted Chief of Army Staff Unit Citation four times.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army and performs ceremonial duties for the President of India. Its personnel are accomplished horsemen, tank men and paratroopers.

The Ceremonial Procedure

The ceremony begins with the Ceremonial Band taking its position, followed by the Parade Commander assuming position to the tune of the band. PBG troops, astride their caparisoned and well-groomed horses, then enter from the South Court. Thereafter, on the command of the Parade Commander, the guard of 1/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) marches in. Following an inspection, the new guard takes position alongside the old guard, after which both guards exchange the salute. The new guard then takes over the duties of the guards and sentries.

The change of guard culminates with the customary National Salute to the President. The ceremony concludes with an impressive equestrian display by the President's Bodyguard in ceremonial regalia, which is one of its highlights, followed by a musical display by the Ceremonial Band and the playing of the National Anthem.

When to Watch

The Change of Guard Ceremony is held every Saturday at 7.30 AM, except on gazetted holidays, providing visitors an opportunity to witness India's military traditions and ceremonial heritage at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)