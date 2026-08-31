Karnataka CID detained BJP leader Basavaraj Kannale from Bidar in Delhi in connection with the KPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment scam. He is suspected of involvement in OMR sheet tampering and is allegedly linked to arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing Karnataka Public Service Commission Veterinary Officer recruitment irregularities has detained BJP leader Basavaraj Kannale from Bidar district in the national capital. The middlemen were allegedly demanding Rs 80 lakh per post, with Rs 40 lakh advance, to boost marks through OMR sheet tampering and question paper leaks.

Profile of Detained BJP Leader

The detained person has been identified as Basavaraj Kannale, a BJP functionary from Bidar district and a syndicate member of Tumakuru University. He is involved in several businesses, including the travel sector and owns buses and cabs. According to senior officers, Kannale was in constant contact with IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who was arrested by CID yesterday. Gangwar was the Controller of Examinations at KPSC from 2024 to March 2026 and is currently Director of MSME in the Industries Department. CID sleuths suspect Kannale may have played a role in the irregularities. He has been detained for questioning and is being brought to Bengaluru. He is likely to be produced before the court on Monday, and CID may seek his police custody.

Wider Investigation Unfolds

The case was initially registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station based on complaints by the Department and by aspirant Manjunath, and was later transferred to CID by the DGP. The two middlemen, Sikandar Chaudhary and Arif Mulla, were arrested earlier. The CID has sent 658 OMR sheets to FSL for forensic examination, and the ED is also probing the money trail in the case. The scam is related to alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment for 400 Veterinary Officer posts in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The exam was held on January 8th, and the final list was published on July 17th.

IAS Officer's Arrest and Background

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police took IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Director MSME, into custody after hours of questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the Veterinary Officers' examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Officials said Gyanendra Kumar, who was serving as Controller of Examinations at the KPSC when the irregularities occurred, failed to cooperate during interrogation, leading to his detention.

Gyanendra Kumar had recently made headlines after remaining incommunicado for two days from August 20, but later contacted the government. The detention comes amid allegations relating to the KPSC Veterinary Officers recruitment process, with Karandlaje asserting that a CBI probe is essential to ensure transparency and accountability and restore public confidence in the recruitment system. (ANI)