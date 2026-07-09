The DDA has warned against illegal encroachment on its land, stating it may be removed without notice and demolition costs recovered from violators. Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed a zero-tolerance approach towards such occupations.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a public notice warning against unauthorised occupation and encroachment on DDA-owned land, stating that such land is government property and any illegal occupation, construction or use is a violation of the law.

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The authority said encroachments may be removed without prior notice, with demolition costs recovered from violators. It also warned of legal action, including demolition, recovery of damages and registration of FIRs where necessary. The DDA has urged the public to avoid dealing in properties on DDA land without verifying their legal status and to report encroachments through its offices or the DDA-311 mobile application.

LG Directs Zero-Tolerance Approach Against Encroachment

Earlier on July 3, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting of the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority to review the 'Perspective for Sustainable Urban Development' in the national capital, where the council took a firm stand against the unauthorised occupation of public land.

Technology for Real-Time Monitoring

The LG directed the DDA to ensure a strict zero-tolerance approach towards encroachment anywhere in the capital. He directed that technology be aggressively leveraged for real-time monitoring of land parcels and buildings, so that any unauthorised occupation or construction can be detected and acted upon swiftly.

Special Enforcement and Strict Action

The LG was informed of a special enforcement drive launched by the DDA to identify deviations from approved building plans, with dedicated inspection teams conducting field surveys. The LG directed strict action against gross violations, including the de-empanelment and blacklisting of errant architects, and instructed that unsafe or dilapidated buildings be promptly reported to the MCD for action.

Unauthorised constructions coming up in Land Pooling Areas are to be identified and removed through Flying Squad Teams and empowered Quick Response Teams, the release said.

Reiterating that a collaborative, transparent, and technology-driven approach remains central to addressing Delhi's evolving urban challenges, the LG reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing the capital's journey towards a sustainable and liveable Viksit Dilli. (ANI)