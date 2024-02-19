Cricketer Shubman Gill named Punjab 'state icon' for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C announced in a statement on Monday that Shubman Gill will participate in various voter awareness campaigns with the aim of achieving a voter turnout of 70 percent, as part of the "Is Vaar 70 Paar" initiative.

The office of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer has appointed Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as a "state icon" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C announced in a statement on Monday that Gill will participate in various voter awareness campaigns with the aim of achieving a voter turnout of 70 percent, as part of the "Is Vaar 70 Paar" initiative.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 65.96 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the 13 seats. The CEO highlighted that Gill, a resident of Punjab and popular figure among sports enthusiasts, particularly the youth, has been chosen as a "state icon" for the elections.

During a meeting with all deputy commissioners of Punjab on Friday, Sibin C urged them to identify areas with low voter turnout in the previous elections. He emphasized that awareness campaigns led by Shubman Gill in these regions would inspire voters and boost participation.

Earlier, popular Punjabi singer Tarsem Jassar was also chosen as a 'state icon' to conduct similar campaigns, he added.

The CEO expressed optimism that first-time voters would be influenced by Shubman Gill and Tarsem Jassar, urging people of all age groups to participate actively in the elections.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are likely to be held in April-May.

