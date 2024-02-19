Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former England captains slam 'Bazball' approach, call for strategic adaptation in Test series against India

    Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan scrutinise England's 'Bazball' tactics, urging a shift in strategy after India's dominant Test series lead, emphasising the importance of adapting to match situations.

    football Former England captains slam 'Bazball' approach, call for strategic adaptation in Test series against India osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan have criticised the 'Bazball' approach of the team in the ongoing Test series against India, emphasizing the need to adapt to the match situation instead of a constant aggressive stance. Following India's dominant win in the third Test, Vaughan highlighted the flaws in England's method, urging a more selective approach to aggression. Both captains, Hussain and Vaughan, stressed the importance of soaking up pressure, referencing the contrasting mature knocks by Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz Khan.

    As England faces challenges, the former captains suggest a wake-up call for Ben Stokes and the team to have crucial conversations about improving their batting strategies. The timing of Joe Root's dismissal was questioned, with Hussain advising a more strategic approach, while Cook reflected on the need for England to be better and not underestimate the challenges of Test cricket. Despite the current struggles, Cook and Hussain expressed optimism about England's potential to turn things around in the upcoming games.

    "This was the worst defeat under (Ben) Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and one that exposed their method. They cannot take the aggressive at every opportunity, they have to pick their moments," Vaughan wrote in his column for "Telegraph.co.uk'.

    "Bazball is about being attacking but it is also about soaking up pressure," Hussain said on 'Sky Sports'.

    "They need to look at the way Jaiswal and Shubman Gill played on day three. They soaked up the pressure for 30 or 40 balls, and then they started to get boundaries.

    "That is what Test batting is about. India have scored 875 runs in 228.5 overs. No one can tell me it's been boring watching India bat here," Vaughan said.

    "...surely a defeat this heavy has to be a wake-up call for Ben Stokes and his players.

    "England make out that everything is positive but they need to be having conversations about how to bat better," Vaughan said.

    "The way they played this week has gifted India a victory. I couldn't believe my eyes the way they batted on day three, especially Joe Root's shot," Vaughan said.

    Hussain, Vaughan and another former captain Alastair Cook questioned the timing of the shot by Root, given that England were trailing by 221 runs.

    "One thing Joe will look at is the timing of that. (Ravichandran) Ashwin wasn't there, India are down a bowler; (Ravindra) Jadeja is playing off the back of an injury; Bumrah is playing three Tests in a row and there is talk of him needing a rest.

    "Get Bumrah into his second or third spell, take it deep and then play the shot later in the day," Hussain wrote.

    "When he played it to the first ball at Edgbaston, I didn't mind it at all because it was all about how many runs England were going to score that day to set up a game," Cook said on 'Sky Cricket'.

    "It sent a real message to everyone in the changing room that England's best player is going to take on Australia. Root will be sitting in his room tonight going, 'I think I got that one wrong'."

    "They have to be careful that people around don't think they are smug, or above their station...they are in a bubble. All that matters is their dressing room, and fun. There is a bit more to Test cricket than that.

    "This England team are hell bent on doing things their way, and 'saving Test cricket'...But ultimately they have to be better than that now. They didn't win in New Zealand, they didn't win the Ashes, and if they carry on like this, they are going to lose in India."

    Also Read: From milestone to emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares rollercoaster of emotions

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Hafeez's two-month effort to persuade Babar Azam to shift to the no.3 batting position in T20Is osf

    Hafeez's two-month effort to persuade Babar Azam to shift to the no.3 batting position in T20Is

    cricket From milestone to emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares rollercoaster of emotions osf

    From milestone to emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares rollercoaster of emotions

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports

    Football ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky praises Mumbai City FC's resilience in win over Bengaluru FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky praises Mumbai City FC's resilience in win over Bengaluru FC; WATCH highlights

    cricket AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand osf

    AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    Bali to Vietnam Turkey 7 pocket friendly international destinations to explore this summer gcw eai

    7 pocket-friendly international destinations to explore

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details AJR

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty' RKK

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty'

    Change your Nothing CEO Carl Pei unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant gcw

    'Change your...': Nothing CEO Carl Pei's unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy shares some jaw-dropped Instagram posts; check out her HOT pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy shares some jaw-dropped Instagram posts; check out her HOT pictures

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon