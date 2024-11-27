Man wears bra to film reels in Haryana market, gets thrashed by shopkeeper in front of crowd (WATCH)

Chaos erupted inside a market in Haryana's Panipat after a man wearing a bra, for filming a viral reel, was thrashed by a shopkeeper in front of the crowd.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

Chaos erupted inside a market in Haryana's Panipat after a man wearing a bra, for filming a viral reel, was thrashed by a shopkeeper in front of the crowd. Locals alleged that man was filming videos dressed as a woman in a crowded market. When the shopkeepers and locals saw him dancing in a bra in front of the crowd, they began thrashing him, accusing him of dancing in an "obscene" manner.

The shopkeepers alleged that the women present in the market were feeling uncomfortable due to his obscene act in the middle of the crowded market.

Also read: MP SHOCKER! Dalit man beaten to death by Sarpanch, his family over borewell dispute; WATCH chilling video

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, a shopkeeper can be seen thrashing the man throwing punches and slaps.

