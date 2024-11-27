How to check if your new iPhone is real or fake?

With the increasing demand for iPhones, the sale of counterfeit iPhones has also risen. There are several ways to check if your iPhone is original or fake. You can identify fake iPhones by checking the packaging, IMEI number, product quality, and software features.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone: iPhones are among the highest-selling smartphones globally. Apple's premium smartphones are not only packed with cutting-edge features but are also a status symbol. In the third quarter of 2024, Apple generated approximately $39 billion in revenue from iPhone sales. With the high demand for iPhones, the sale of counterfeit phones that look exactly like the original iPhone has also increased.

article_image2

Real and Fake iPhone

Is your iPhone original?: If you buy an iPhone from a trusted store like the Apple Store, there is no need to worry. But if you buy from unauthorized sellers, there is a chance you might be cheated. There are also complaints that unauthorized Apple stores replace original iPhones with fake ones during repairs.

In this situation, there are a few ways to check if the new iPhone you are buying is original or a duplicate. Fake iPhones can be identified by the unique identifiers for Apple iPhones.

article_image3

iPhone Packaging & Accessories

Packaging and Accessories: To verify the authenticity of your iPhone, you should first examine the packaging and accessories. Apple has a unique identity, even in its packaging. Genuine iPhone boxes are sturdy, with high-quality images and precise design.

The other accessories inside the box should match the quality of Apple products. Substandard printing, loose packaging, or mismatched accessories could indicate a fake iPhone.

article_image4

iPhone Serial & IMEI Number

Serial Number and IMEI Number: Like other smartphones, iPhones have a unique serial number and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. To find the serial number, go to Settings > General > About. Then, go to Apple's Check Coverage page, type in the serial number, and submit. If your iPhone is genuine, it will display the iPhone model, warranty status, and other relevant information.

To check the IMEI number, dial *#06# on your iPhone. Compare the number displayed on the screen with the number on the box. Then, compare it with the IMEI number on the SIM tray. All numbers should match if it's an original iPhone.

article_image5

iPhone Build Quality

iPhone Build Quality: Apple iPhones have a premium look and a solid build. If what you bought is a real iPhone, it won't have loose parts and will have a solid build. The Apple logo on the back will be precise.

The screen size, display quality, weight, and thickness should match the specifications of the official model. Remove the SIM tray and examine the slot. Often, fake iPhones will have flaws like incorrect logos or loose buttons. These flaws can be easily detected with careful observation. A lens can also be used for closer inspection.

article_image6

iPhone Software & Features

iPhone Software Features: One of the most important ways to identify a fake iPhone is its software. Real iPhones run on Apple's iOS. You can check if your mobile is running on the latest version of iOS by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

There are frequent complaints on social media about fake iPhones that run on Android with an iOS-like appearance. A real iPhone will only run on iOS. Try using the Siri assistant by holding down the power button on the iPhone or by saying "Hey Siri." If Siri doesn't work, your iPhone might be fake.

article_image7

Apple Service Center

Apple Service Center: If you find that your iPhone is fake or if you are unsure about the authenticity of your iPhone, you can contact an authorized Apple service centre for assistance. Apple customer service experts will help you verify your iPhone.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warning! School, college holiday in Nagapattinam district due to Cyclone Fengal AJR

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warning! School, college holiday in Nagapattinam district due to Cyclone Fengal

Dell Stock Set To Hit 1-Month Low After Q3 Revenue Miss, Sub-Par Guidance: Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

Dell Stock Set To Hit 1-Month Low After Q3 Revenue Miss, Sub-Par Guidance: Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

THIS is India's only income tax-free state: Know benefits and reasons behind the unique status dmn

THIS is India's only income tax-free state: Know benefits and reasons behind the unique status

How much beer is safe to drink per week? Health benefits and risks explained dmn

How much beer is safe to drink per week? Health benefits and risks explained

What happens if you eat Idly everyday? Check health benefits vkp

What happens if you eat Idly everyday? Check health benefits

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon