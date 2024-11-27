How to check if your new iPhone is real or fake?

With the increasing demand for iPhones, the sale of counterfeit iPhones has also risen. There are several ways to check if your iPhone is original or fake. You can identify fake iPhones by checking the packaging, IMEI number, product quality, and software features.

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone: iPhones are among the highest-selling smartphones globally. Apple's premium smartphones are not only packed with cutting-edge features but are also a status symbol. In the third quarter of 2024, Apple generated approximately $39 billion in revenue from iPhone sales. With the high demand for iPhones, the sale of counterfeit phones that look exactly like the original iPhone has also increased.

Real and Fake iPhone

Is your iPhone original?: If you buy an iPhone from a trusted store like the Apple Store, there is no need to worry. But if you buy from unauthorized sellers, there is a chance you might be cheated. There are also complaints that unauthorized Apple stores replace original iPhones with fake ones during repairs. In this situation, there are a few ways to check if the new iPhone you are buying is original or a duplicate. Fake iPhones can be identified by the unique identifiers for Apple iPhones.

iPhone Packaging & Accessories

Packaging and Accessories: To verify the authenticity of your iPhone, you should first examine the packaging and accessories. Apple has a unique identity, even in its packaging. Genuine iPhone boxes are sturdy, with high-quality images and precise design. The other accessories inside the box should match the quality of Apple products. Substandard printing, loose packaging, or mismatched accessories could indicate a fake iPhone.

iPhone Serial & IMEI Number

Serial Number and IMEI Number: Like other smartphones, iPhones have a unique serial number and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. To find the serial number, go to Settings > General > About. Then, go to Apple's Check Coverage page, type in the serial number, and submit. If your iPhone is genuine, it will display the iPhone model, warranty status, and other relevant information. To check the IMEI number, dial *#06# on your iPhone. Compare the number displayed on the screen with the number on the box. Then, compare it with the IMEI number on the SIM tray. All numbers should match if it's an original iPhone.

iPhone Build Quality

iPhone Build Quality: Apple iPhones have a premium look and a solid build. If what you bought is a real iPhone, it won't have loose parts and will have a solid build. The Apple logo on the back will be precise. The screen size, display quality, weight, and thickness should match the specifications of the official model. Remove the SIM tray and examine the slot. Often, fake iPhones will have flaws like incorrect logos or loose buttons. These flaws can be easily detected with careful observation. A lens can also be used for closer inspection.

iPhone Software & Features

iPhone Software Features: One of the most important ways to identify a fake iPhone is its software. Real iPhones run on Apple's iOS. You can check if your mobile is running on the latest version of iOS by going to Settings > General > Software Update. There are frequent complaints on social media about fake iPhones that run on Android with an iOS-like appearance. A real iPhone will only run on iOS. Try using the Siri assistant by holding down the power button on the iPhone or by saying "Hey Siri." If Siri doesn't work, your iPhone might be fake.

Apple Service Center

Apple Service Center: If you find that your iPhone is fake or if you are unsure about the authenticity of your iPhone, you can contact an authorized Apple service centre for assistance. Apple customer service experts will help you verify your iPhone.

