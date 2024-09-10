Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, undergoing treatment at AIIMS

    In a statement, the party confirmed that Yechury's health remains critical, and he is being closely monitored. The politician had been admitted for a pneumonia-like chest infection, which later escalated, necessitating intensive care and respiratory support.

    CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, undergoing treatment at AIIMS
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:18 PM IST

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is in critical condition and currently receiving respiratory support at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said on Tuesday (September 10). Yechury, who was admitted on August 19 for an acute respiratory tract infection, is now in the intensive care unit (ICU) under close observation by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors.

    In a statement, the party confirmed that Yechury's health remains critical, and he is being closely monitored. The politician had been admitted for a pneumonia-like chest infection, which later escalated, necessitating intensive care and respiratory support.

    This update follows an earlier statement issued on August 31, where the CPI(M) disclosed that Yechury was being treated for a severe respiratory issue by a specialized medical team.

    Despite his health struggles, Yechury remained active in public life recently. On August 22, he released a video message on X (formerly Twitter) following the passing of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. He also posted messages of solidarity between the CPI(M), Congress, and National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed condolences for the death of his close friend, Abdul Ghafoor Noorani.

    Yechury, known for his influential role in coalition-building within Indian politics, has played a significant role in CPI(M) leadership since his student days at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he was elected president of the JNU Students' Union multiple times during 1977–78.

