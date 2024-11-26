'Can never forget that night': 9-yr-old 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor who testified against Ajmal Kasab

Devika Rotawan was just 9 years old when she was shot in the leg by Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. On the sixteenth anniversary of the Mumbai attacks, Devika reflects back continues to carry the scars of that traumatic night.

On the fateful evening of November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed a terror strike that shook the world. Ten heavily armed operatives of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out one of India’s deadliest attacks, turning South Mumbai into a battleground for nearly four harrowing days. Iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Nariman House bore the brunt of the carnage, which left 166 dead, including 18 security personnel, and over 300 injured.

Among the survivors was Devika Rotawan, then only 9-year-old. Now 25, Devika vividly recalls the night that changed her life forever.

"I can never forget that night"

Devika revisited the trauma of being caught in the crossfire at CSMT. “It’s been 16 years, but I can still remember what I was doing, where I was going, and how the attack happened,” she told news agency PTI.

Devika was at CSMT with her father and brother, preparing to travel to Pune, when the station echoed with explosions and gunfire. "We had just arrived at CSMT from Bandra when a bomb blast occurred, followed by a barrage of gunfire. People of all ages were badly injured," she recalled. A bullet struck her leg, and she was rushed to St. George’s Hospital, later undergoing surgery at JJ Hospital.

While her physical wounds healed after a month-long recovery, the emotional scars linger on.

From a survivor to a witness

The Mumbai Crime Branch approached Devika's family, seeking her testimony against Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive. Despite her young age, Devika bravely agreed to identify Kasab in court. “We agreed because both my father and I had seen the terrorists, and I could identify Ajmal Kasab, the man who caused so much pain,” she said.

Her testimony proved crucial in Kasab’s conviction. Reflecting on the trial, she remarked, “I wanted to kill him, but I was just nine. I could do nothing but identify him in court.” Kasab was executed in 2012.

Having lost her mother two years before the attack, Devika’s resolve to combat terrorism grew stronger. "Terrorism should be eradicated. People must speak out against the wrongdoings in our society. It all starts from Pakistan, and that must be stopped," she asserted.

“We weren’t invited to any functions, but now, we are getting invitations again,” she shared.

Still grappling with pain and swelling in her leg, Devika resides in a rented home in Bandra East. While the Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to expedite her request for housing under the Economically Weaker Section scheme, the wait for permanent accommodation persists.

Her compensation included an initial Rs 3.26 lakh, later augmented by Rs 10 lakh for medical expenses, thanks to intervention by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Yet, her housing plea remains unresolved.

On this anniversary, Devika urges the nation to honor the victims and strengthen its fight against terror. “Terrorism must end, and people must remember what happened on that night. We need to stand with the victims,” she said.

