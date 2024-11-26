Explosion rocks Chandigarh club, minor damage reported; probe on for suspects

A low-intensity explosion hit a private club in Chandigarh's Sector 26, causing minor damage and no casualties. Two suspects on a motorcycle hurled an explosive device at the club between 2:30-2:45 am.

Chandigarh: A low-intensity explosion occurred at a private club in Chandigarh's Sector 26 early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the blast did cause minor damage to the building, shattering several window panes and causing minor structural damage. A nearby club also suffered minor damage.

According to officials, the explosion was the result of two suspects on a motorcycle hurling an explosive device at the club between 2:30 and 2:45 am. The Chandigarh Police responded to the incident and initiated an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

Teams from the bomb detection squad and the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory also arrived at the scene to collect samples. While sources suggest that the device may have been a crude bomb, possibly intended for extortion, the police have not confirmed this. The explosion is believed to have been caused by homemade bombs, but further investigation is needed to determine the cause of the blast.

Also Read: 'Can never forget that night': 9-yr-old 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor who testified against Ajmal Kasab

Latest Videos