Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turning separation into scent: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra introduces 'Divorce' perfume

    The teaser video posted by the princess on Instagram featured dramatic visuals, including shattered glass, dark petals, and a black panther, symbolizing strength and transformation. The imagery, along with the perfume’s provocative name, hints at themes of resilience and empowerment.

    Turning separation into scent: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra introduces 'Divorce' perfume AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 10:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

    Dubai's Princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum has launched her latest perfume, named Divorce, following her widely publicised separation from her husband. The 30-year-old princess, daughter of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to Instagram in July to announce her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an industrialist whom she married in May 2023. Their daughter was born a year later.

    On Monday (September 9), Shaikha Mahra shared a teaser for her new fragrance from her personal brand, Mahra M1, creating a buzz on social media. The sleek black bottle, featuring the bold title Divorce, has quickly captured attention for both its striking presentation and the personal story behind it.

    France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @mahram1.official

     

    The teaser video posted by the princess on Instagram featured dramatic visuals, including shattered glass, dark petals, and a black panther, symbolizing strength and transformation. The imagery, along with the perfume’s provocative name, hints at themes of resilience and empowerment.

    Pandemic fallout: Girls’ brains aged faster than boys' during Covid lockdown, new research reveals

    Since its launch, Divorce has stirred intrigue online, with many followers commending the princess for turning a personal experience into a creative venture. Shaikha Mahra's decision to channel her divorce into her perfume line has been seen as a powerful statement, linking personal rebirth to her growing brand.

    Known for her presence on social media and her role in Dubai's elite circles, Shaikha Mahra continues to blend personal expression with entrepreneurship.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial shk

    France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial

    Pandemic fallout: Girls' brains aged faster than boys' during Covid lockdown, new research reveals

    Pandemic fallout: Girls’ brains aged faster than boys' during Covid lockdown, new research reveals

    Move over iPhone 16 Pro Max! YouTuber builds world's largest Apple iPhone measuring over 6.5 feet tall (WATCH) shk

    Move over iPhone 16 Pro Max! YouTuber builds world's largest Apple iPhone measuring over 6.5 feet tall (WATCH)

    Over 140 Ukrainian drones strike Russia in one of the biggest attacks in conflict; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Over 140 Ukrainian drones strike Russia in one of the biggest attacks in conflict; WATCH dramatic videos

    Wouldnt it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH) snt

    'Wouldn't it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance?': Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: 50-year-old Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in cape dress; fan calls her 'timeless beauty queen' RBA

    SEXY photos: 50-year-old Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in cape dress; fan calls her 'timeless beauty queen'

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Telugu debut as 'Ghar Wapsi'; Dreams of starring with Jr NTR in every film RTM

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Telugu debut as 'Ghar Wapsi'; Dreams of starring with Jr NTR in every film

    Yogi govt to host Electronica India 2024: 872 exhibitors from 24 countries; UP to showcase its capabilities dmn

    Yogi govt to host Electronica India 2024: 872 exhibitors from 24 countries; UP to showcase its capabilities

    Priyanka Chopra SEXY photos: Actress looks HOT in black backless lace gown with plunging neckline RBA

    Priyanka Chopra SEXY photos: Actress looks HOT in black backless lace gown with plunging neckline

    Atal Residential Schools: CM Yogi to launch 2024-25 session, welcoming 6,480 from underprivileged backgrounds dmn

    Atal Residential Schools: CM Yogi to launch 2024-25 session, welcoming 6,480 from underprivileged backgrounds

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon