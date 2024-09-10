Turning separation into scent: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra introduces 'Divorce' perfume

The teaser video posted by the princess on Instagram featured dramatic visuals, including shattered glass, dark petals, and a black panther, symbolizing strength and transformation. The imagery, along with the perfume’s provocative name, hints at themes of resilience and empowerment.

Dubai's Princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum has launched her latest perfume, named Divorce, following her widely publicised separation from her husband. The 30-year-old princess, daughter of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to Instagram in July to announce her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an industrialist whom she married in May 2023. Their daughter was born a year later.

On Monday (September 9), Shaikha Mahra shared a teaser for her new fragrance from her personal brand, Mahra M1, creating a buzz on social media. The sleek black bottle, featuring the bold title Divorce, has quickly captured attention for both its striking presentation and the personal story behind it.

The teaser video posted by the princess on Instagram featured dramatic visuals, including shattered glass, dark petals, and a black panther, symbolizing strength and transformation. The imagery, along with the perfume’s provocative name, hints at themes of resilience and empowerment.

Since its launch, Divorce has stirred intrigue online, with many followers commending the princess for turning a personal experience into a creative venture. Shaikha Mahra's decision to channel her divorce into her perfume line has been seen as a powerful statement, linking personal rebirth to her growing brand.

Known for her presence on social media and her role in Dubai's elite circles, Shaikha Mahra continues to blend personal expression with entrepreneurship.

