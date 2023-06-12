Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CoWIN portal completely safe: Health Ministry amid data leak claims

    Data leak on Telegram: There are some media reports claiming breach of data of beneficiaries who have received COVID vaccination in the country, on some social media platforms. It is clarified that all such reports are without any basis and mischievous in nature. 

    CoWIN portal completely safe Health Ministry amid data leak claims on Telegram gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    The Union Health Ministry has stated that reports of an allegedly breached CoWIN portal claiming that personal information, including Aadhaar and passport details, phone number, date of birth, and gender, was available on a Telegram (online messenger application) bot for a short while are "without any basis and mischievous in nature." In its statement, the Ministry said: "Co-WIN portal of Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy."

    The statement comes after a report claimed that sensitive personal information of politicians, bureaucrats, and individuals - who had signed up on CoWIN - was shared by a bot account on Telegram.

    Also Read | CoWIN data leaked! Telegram bot made phone number, Aadhaar and other details public: Report

    “The Co-WIN portal of Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy. All steps have been taken and are being taken to ensure security of the data in the CoWIN portal," the ministry said.

    Responding to the claims, Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter and said that a Telegram bot was throwing up CoWIN app details upon entry of phone numbers. "The data being accessed by a bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously breached/stolen data stolen from past," the Union minister stated.

    Also Read | Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    A National Data Governance strategy, which would provide a uniform framework for data storage, access, and security requirements across all government platforms, was also announced by Chandrasekhar.

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) established, owns, and manages COWIN, a database that contains all the information on beneficiaries who have received Covid-19 vaccinations.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why anr

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details AJR

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala anr

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala

    Kurukshetra Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details AJR

    Kurukshetra: Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details

    Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway AJR

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    Recent Stories

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why anr

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal HOT dance in Ghadi Me Bajal Bate goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance in ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate' goes viral-WATCH

    7 top richest actors of the world & their net worth ADC

    7 top richest actors of the world & their net worth

    WhatsApp update 6 new features for Android users gcw

    WhatsApp update: 6 new features for Android users

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details AJR

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon