Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

Xiaomi will launch its new-gen Xiaomi Pad 6 in India tomorrow, June 13. The Xiaomi Pad 5, the Pad 6's predecessor, is now reasonably priced in advance of its official release. Xiaomi is also giving out discounts on its online store. The tablet was launched by the company in April 2022 and was priced at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The basic model with 128GB storage is now being offered for Rs 25,999 instead of the initial Rs 26,999. With a discount of Rs 500, the 256GB storage option is accessible. The current price is Rs. 26,499. Customers who use credit cards issued by ICICI Bank will receive an additional Rs 2,000 in quick savings. It implies that the price of the Pad 5 is actually between Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,499. Students can save an additional Rs 500 with approved ID cards.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 continues to be one of the most cost-effective Android tablets on the market, even if the Pad 6 is anticipated to have enhancements. The Pad 5 is not intended to be a straight substitute for Apple's entry-level iPads, despite some users making that comparison. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a good option if you're looking for a tablet primarily for media consumption, light office work, and gaming.

The 10.95-inch 2.5K+ display on the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally supported by the display are Dolby Vision, the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a maximum brightness of 650 nits. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage power the tablet. The tablet has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel back camera sensor. The tablet runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

