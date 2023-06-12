Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CoWIN data leaked! Telegram bot made phone number, Aadhaar and other details public: Report

    Personal information of Indian citizens, including Aadhaar and PAN card details, are reportedly available on Telegram due to a data breach caused by the CoWIN portal. The Telegram bot was suspended on Monday morning.   The leaked data is reportedly available on social media platform Telegram and can now be accessed by any user.

    CoWIN data leaked Telegram bot made phone number Aadhaar and other details public Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    A Telegram bot exposed phone numbers, Aadhaar numbers, Dates of Birth (DoB), and other crucial information for everyone who received vaccinations through the CoWIN platform, making it one of the biggest data breaches in Indian history.

    In essence, this implies that everybody who had the COVID vaccination in India during the previous three years runs the danger of having their private information exposed to the public. The Telegram bot, which shared information about everyone who had vaccinations in India and was probably active for days, was suspended on Monday morning.

    Also Read | Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    The bot shared: Name, phone number, Aadhaar Number or Passport Number, Voter ID if available, Place of vaccination,  Date of Birth and (In some cases) Home address. However, before it was suspended, the bot shared details of people who took the COVID vaccine in India whenever they were prompted with a phone number. 

    Reports suggest that the bot drew in the information for every person who had gotten the vaccine by using a certain number. Thus, if the number was used to register the entire family for vaccinations, for instance, information about every family member would be available.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

    In 2021, reports emerged that CoWIN portal got hacked, and resulted in the sale of the database of 15 crore people. However, cyber security researchers denied the claim. In fact, in January this year, RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority vouched for the CoWIN portal. He tweeted, "CoWIN has state-of-the-art security infrastructure and has never faced a security breach. Data of our citizens is absolutely "safe" and "secure". Any news about data leaks from CoWIN holds no merit".

    Already, WhatsApp, OTP, and bank scams are rising in India. With more details like date of birth and Aadhaar number widely available, chances are that most people will face the risk of more sophisticated online and WhatsApp scams.

    Also Read | Meta may soon launch a new app to rival Twitter, codenamed 'Project 92'

     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kairan Quazi Meet 14 year old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer gcw

    Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13 check new rates gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

    Meta may soon launch a new app to rival Twitter codenamed Project 92 gcw

    Meta may soon launch a new app to rival Twitter, codenamed 'Project 92'

    Apple Vision Pro budget version to launch by 2025 may be priced at around USD 1500 gcw

    Apple Vision Pro's budget version to launch by 2025, may be priced at around $1,500

    WhatsApp update New emojis keyboard to soon come to Google Pixel Nothing Phone 1 Android smartphones gcw

    WhatsApp update: New emojis keyboard to soon come to Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1) & Android smartphones

    Recent Stories

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala anr

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala

    Kurukshetra Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details AJR

    Kurukshetra: Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details

    Kairan Quazi Meet 14 year old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer gcw

    Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch check details gcw

    Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch

    7 Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage adc

    7 Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon