    Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    Age doesn't matter. This was proved once again when a 14-year-old boy was recently hired at Elon Musk's SpaceX.  He is onboard as a software engineer. He shared his story on LinkedIn. Quazi is the youngest person to ever be hired by SpaceX. 

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Elon Musk’s space explorer company, SpaceX, has a new employee, who is 14-year-old and is super excited to join the ‘coolest company on the planet’ in capacity of a Software Engineer. His name is Kairan Quazi. Quazi was offered a job after he passed the company's 'technically challenging' and 'fun' interview process. Here is everything you need to know about him.

    San Francisco-based Quazi is a graduate of Santa Clara University's (SCU) School of Engineering. Quazi announced his employment with the Starlink team at SpaceX in a post on LinkedIn. At just nine years old, Quazi enrolled at Las Positas Community College. Quazi has earned a degree in Associate of Science (Mathematics) with highest distinction. 

    In a LinkedIn post, he said, "When I first started (at Santa Clara University), people were really intrigued. But after a few days, I think the novelty wore off and I think a lot of them realised that I'm a pretty normal person."

    "I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability," he said.

    He further wrote that his 'career trajectory' was altered by working on generative AI with Lama Nachman, Director of the Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs. Quazi expressed gratitude to his mentors, who included those from SCU and Intel and who offered him the chance to look beyond his age.

    The genius has practical expertise with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) thanks to a multi-year co-op at a Fortune 100 technology business and a summer job at a VC-backed cyber intelligence start-up, claims his LinkedIn bio.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
