Aaditya and Mansi’s unusual Haldi ceremony has gone viral after the couple replaced the traditional yellow turmeric paste with bright purple masks. The unexpected look divided social media users, with some praising their creativity while others joked that they resembled Thanos. The video sparked a wave of memes.

A couple’s unusual take on the traditional Haldi ceremony has gone viral after they ditched the familiar yellow turmeric paste and covered their faces in bright purple masks instead. Aaditya and Mansi’s pre-wedding celebration has sparked plenty of reactions online, with some users praising the couple for trying something different while others were left wondering how a Haldi ceremony ended up looking purple.

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Haldi gets an unexpected makeover

The viral video shows Aaditya and Mansi sitting together during their Haldi ceremony with their faces covered in a striking purple paste or face mask. Haldi ceremonies are traditionally linked to turmeric, which gives the ritual its well-known yellow colour. The bright yellow theme is also usually seen in the clothes, decorations and flowers used for the occasion.

This time, however, purple stole the show.

The couple appeared happy with their unusual choice, turning a familiar wedding ritual into something that stood out from the usual Haldi celebrations.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were amused by the unexpected colour change.

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‘Is this Haldi or Thanos’?

As the video spread, the internet wasted little time turning the purple look into a meme.

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Several users compared the couple to Thanos, the purple Marvel character, while others joked that the ceremony looked like it had been sponsored by a purple face mask brand.

One comment asked whether the wedding was being sponsored by “Colgate Purple”, while another jokingly suggested that “Thanos is coming soon”.

Others compared the purple paste to a face mask or even blackcurrant ice cream.

Some users were simply confused by the change and asked why the couple had chosen purple for a ceremony traditionally associated with yellow.

There was also a playful suggestion that if Haldi had gone purple, other wedding functions could soon get their own unusual colour makeovers.

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Why the purple Haldi divided viewers

Not everyone saw the colour change as a problem. Many users liked the couple’s decision to put their own spin on the ceremony. For them, the unusual look was simply a fun way of making their wedding celebrations more personal.

Others took a more traditional view and questioned whether a ceremony called Haldi should still be considered Haldi without the familiar turmeric-yellow look.

One user even pointed out that the couple’s clothes and the rest of the ceremony still appeared to follow a yellow theme, making the purple face masks stand out even more.

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Weddings are changing

The viral moment reflects how Indian weddings are increasingly becoming more personal.

While traditional rituals remain important, couples are experimenting with colours, themes, decorations and photography styles to make their celebrations different.

Aaditya and Mansi’s purple Haldi may have confused some viewers, but it certainly succeeded in getting people talking.

Whether social media sees it as a creative wedding idea or simply “Thanos-themed Haldi”, one thing is clear: this ceremony was anything but ordinary.

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