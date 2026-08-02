Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced that Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has postponed his Bengaluru visit due to the Cauvery water dispute. Shivakumar lauded the move, stating it helps maintain a cordial atmosphere between the neighbouring states.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had agreed to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government in view of the prevailing Cauvery water dispute, describing the gesture as one that would help maintain a cordial atmosphere between the two states.

Addressing a press conference after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said he had requested Vijay to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka. "I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I congratulated him on his bold decision. Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don't want anyone shouting against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one," Shivakumar said.

Commitment to Karnataka's Interests

Rejecting allegations that he was acting in the interest of the DMK or Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to protecting Karnataka's interests while maintaining cordial relations with the neighbouring state. "For me, Tamil Nadu is one, and Karnataka is one. Ultimately, we are one," he said.

Mekedatu Project Benefits

Shivakumar reiterated that the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project was a long-term solution to the Cauvery issue and claimed that nearly 90 per cent of its benefits would accrue to Tamil Nadu. "If the Mekedatu reservoir is built, nearly 90 per cent of the benefit will go to Tamil Nadu, more than Karnataka. At no point can that water be diverted back to Bengaluru. Anyone can visit the project site and understand the facts," he said.

Compliance with Water Release Orders

The Chief Minister said Karnataka would continue to respect the Supreme Court's orders and the law while protecting the state's interests. Referring to the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, Shivakumar said the state was complying with the order despite the difficult situation arising from deficient rainfall. On the DMK approaching the Supreme Court, he said political parties were entitled to have different views. "We are closely watching the situation. We respect the sentiments of the people and the law of the country. As per the orders passed, we are releasing water, and I hope there will be no problem," he said.

Background of the Dispute

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)