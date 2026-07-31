A prenatal ultrasound in Canada captured a touching moment when an unborn baby girl appeared to smile as her father spoke to her. The baby's mother, Lia Oliveira, burst into happy tears after seeing the moment on screen. The video, recorded by Oliveira's sister, later went viral, drawing emotional reactions.

A routine prenatal ultrasound turned into an emotional family moment when an unborn baby girl appeared to smile on the screen after her father spoke to her. The touching incident took place in Canada during an ultrasound appointment involving expectant parents Lia Oliveira and her partner. What began as a normal scan soon became a moment the family said they would remember for years.

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Dad talks to his unborn daughter

During the scan, the baby's father leaned towards Oliveira's baby bump, kissed it and began talking to their daughter.

"Good morning. Happy Saturday," he said before asking her, "Are you hungry?"

Soon after, the ultrasound monitor appeared to show the baby girl smiling. The unexpected expression immediately caught the attention of the people in the room. Family members and medical staff watching the scan reportedly cheered and encouraged the father to continue talking to his unborn daughter.

Oliveira's sister was recording the appointment and managed to capture the moment on video.

Mother bursts into happy tears

For Oliveira, seeing what appeared to be her daughter's smile was an emotional experience. She said she immediately began crying after noticing the expression on the ultrasound screen.

"I was completely overwhelmed with emotion and immediately started crying happy tears," Oliveira reportedly told Storyful.

She described the moment as a "core memory" for her family and said it made the pregnancy feel even more special.

The mother also said she was happy that the video had brought joy to millions of people online.

She hoped the clip would spread "a little sunshine" to people who watched it.

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Video gets emotional response online

The ultrasound clip quickly attracted attention on social media, with many viewers describing it as beautiful and heartwarming. One user joked that they were crying too after watching the video, while calling the moment "incredibly sweet".

Another viewer said the baby's apparent smile brought tears of joy and described the scene as beautiful.

Some parents also shared their own experiences of talking to their babies before birth.

One woman recalled how her husband regularly spoke to their daughter during pregnancy and later used his voice to comfort her after an emergency caesarean delivery.

Another parent said the first time seeing their daughter during an ultrasound had brought tears to their eyes. Several commenters also congratulated the couple and wished them a safe delivery.

While most of the reactions were emotional and positive, some viewers questioned whether the baby was actually responding to her father's voice.

One commenter argued that an unborn baby would not necessarily understand who was speaking and suggested that the expression could simply have been a natural movement.

Others pointed out that interpreting a facial expression seen during an ultrasound can be difficult.

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What can an ultrasound show?

An ultrasound uses sound waves to create images of a baby inside the womb. During pregnancy, scans can show the baby's movement, position and development.

An unborn baby can also move its mouth and face during pregnancy. However, a single image or short clip cannot establish with certainty why a particular facial movement happened.

That means the viral video can be enjoyed as a special family moment without assuming that the baby consciously understood her father's words or deliberately smiled in response.

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