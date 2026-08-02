Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma launched development projects worth over Rs 491 crore in Rajsamand, reaffirming his government's commitment to 'Viksit Rajasthan-2047'. He detailed welfare schemes for farmers, youth, and women.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state's 'double-engine' government is realising the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Rajasthan-2047'. CM stated that work is being carried out with a commitment to the welfare of "farmers, women, labourers, and the youth."

At a ceremony held at Bhikshu Nilayam in Rajsamand, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 347 development projects worth over Rs 491 crore; this included the inauguration of 266 projects costing more than Rs 369 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 81 projects costing over Rs 122 crore. He remarked that these development projects have added a new chapter to the saga of progress in this land, which is revered for faith in Shrinathji and the valour of Maharana Pratap, according to a release.

Support for Farmers and Livestock Rearers

The Chief Minister stated that to economically empower the 'Annadata' (farmers/food providers) in the state, the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000. Additionally, farmers have been provided subsidies exceeding Rs 61,000 crore on electricity bills. Through the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Yojana, farmers are now establishing an identity as 'Urjadata' (energy providers). He mentioned that the state government is providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh to livestock rearers under the Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme and a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre on milk. More than 23 lakh insurance policies have been issued through the Mukhyamantri Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana. During the event, the Chief Minister urged farmers to adopt natural and advanced farming practices, the release said.

Youth Empowerment and Employment Initiatives

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has paved the way from education to employment, ensuring a better future for the youth. "Action has been taken against the guilty, with 569 individuals arrested in connection with paper leaks and other irregularities. Over the past two and a half years, 410 examinations have been conducted without any instances of paper leaks," CM said. He noted that, in fulfilment of the youth's aspirations for government jobs, more than 1.78 lakh appointments have been made, while the recruitment process for over 1.32 lakh posts is currently underway. Additionally, preparations are being made to recruit for more than 70,000 posts. According to a release, the 'Rajasthan Youth Policy' has been introduced to transform the state's youth from job seekers into job creators, thereby promoting startups, entrepreneurship, skill development, and self-employment. Through the state government's efforts, 4.5 lakh employment opportunities have also been created in the private sector.

Strengthening Education, Health, and Social Security

The Chief Minister stated that the scope of education, health, and social security is continuously expanding in the state. To promote education, every student is provided with free books and uniforms; furthermore, bicycles have been distributed to 14 lakh girls, and scooties have been awarded to 46,000 meritorious female students. To strengthen the foundation for the future, children at Anganwadi centres are being provided with milk five days a week. He mentioned that the resolve for a healthy Rajasthan is being realised through the 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Yojana'. Under the 'Maa Voucher Yojana', over 4.82 lakh coupons have been issued to pregnant women for free sonography services. Meanwhile, the social security pension amount has been increased to Rs 1,450 per month. He added that more than 4.40 lakh houses have been constructed under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. LPG cylinders are being made available to the needy for Rs 450. Under the Food Security Scheme, 1 crore eligible individuals have been newly enrolled. Additionally, 18 lakh women have been economically empowered by bringing them into the 'Lakhpati Didi' category.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister distributed electronic motorised tricycles to differently-abled individuals, cheques for benefits under various social security schemes to eligible beneficiaries, loan cheques to women from Rajivika Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and compassionate appointment letters to those orphaned due to COVID-19.

MLAs Surendra Singh Rathore, Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, and Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, along with other public representatives and a large number of citizens, were present at the event. (ANI)