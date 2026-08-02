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Nirmal Purja's Final Climb: Haunting Image Shows Team Moments Before Broad Peak Avalanche (WATCH)
Nirmal Purja was one of mountaineering’s biggest names. The Nepal-born ex-British Gurkha and Special Boat Service soldier climbed all 14 8-thousanders in 6 months and 6 days. An image of his team moments before tragedy on Broad Peak has surfaced.
World loses legendary mountaineer Nirmal Purja, haunting 'last image' surfaces
A haunting image believed to be one of the last visuals of legendary mountaineer Nirmal Purja and his team before disaster struck Broad Peak has surfaced online, days after the Nepal-born climber was killed in a massive avalanche.
The photograph was shared by Pakistan-based tour operator Karakoram Vision along with footage of the avalanche. It reportedly shows Purja and nine other climbers moving up the 8,047-metre Broad Peak shortly before the snow slide swept across the mountain on July 30.
In the caption, the Instagram account of the tour operation read, "Our team captured this footage on July 30, right before tragedy struck. We were watching from base camp and could clearly see the 10 international climbers, including world-famous mountaineer Nirmal 'Nims' Purja, pushing up the mountain. Suddenly, a massive avalanche triggered above them. After the snow cleared, we scanned the upper slopes with horror. No one was visible anymore. It's a big tragedy on Broad Peak."
Purja, widely known as 'Nims Dai', was 43.
His death was confirmed by his expedition company Elite Exped on Saturday.
The company also said other members of the expedition did not survive. A Nepal News report said all 10 members of the expedition were killed in the avalanche.
What happened on Broad Peak?
The tragedy unfolded on July 30 as the 10-member expedition was climbing between Camp 2 and Camp 3 on Broad Peak.
The avalanche struck at an altitude of around 6,600 metres. Tracking devices carried by the climbers showed sudden and dramatic drops in altitude after the avalanche hit, suggesting that they were swept down the mountain. Purja’s tracker, in particular, showed a sharp fall before the signal stopped.
The avalanche was captured on video from lower down the mountain. The footage shows a huge wall of snow racing down the slope and covering the area where the climbers had been moving.
🚨 Broad Peak Avalanche Disaster 🚨
Four bodies have reportedly been found after a massive avalanche swept through an international climbing team high on Broad Peak in northern Pakistan.
Six climbers remain unaccounted for, including world-renowned mountaineer Nirmal “Nims Dai”… pic.twitter.com/lVwLNPhDfe
— Royal Adventure Club (@RoyalAdvClub) July 31, 2026
People watching from below can be heard reacting in shock as the snow comes down. The scale of the avalanche made an immediate rescue extremely difficult.
The weather was another major problem. Strong winds, unstable snow and the risk of further avalanches made it dangerous for rescuers to reach the affected area. Drones and helicopters were used during the search, while experienced climbers also joined ground efforts.
Haunting image appears before the tragedy
The photograph shared by Karakoram Vision has added a deeply disturbing detail to the tragedy.
The image was reportedly taken shortly before the avalanche. It shows Purja and the other climbers making their way up Broad Peak, apparently unaware that a huge wall of snow was about to come down the mountain.
Karakoram Vision said its team was watching the climbers from base camp when the avalanche suddenly broke loose above them.
The operator described the image as being captured “right before tragedy struck”.
After the avalanche passed, people watching from base camp could no longer see the climbers on the upper slopes.
The photograph has since become a painful reminder of how quickly conditions can change on an 8,000-metre mountain.
Kronologi Longsor Salju di Broad Peak (8.047 mdpl) Pakistan,
30 Juli 2026 :
Longsor Salju menerjang Tim Pendaki Internasional saat melakukan summit push di Broad Peak pada ketinggian ± 7.400 mdpl, sekitar pukul 07.30-08.30 waktu Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FjHmGxIm1k
— NyxNara (@NaraSenyap) August 1, 2026
Broad Peak is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and stands at about 8,047 metres. It lies in the Karakoram range near K2, on the Pakistan-China border in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. Although Broad Peak is often considered less technically difficult than K2, high-altitude weather, steep terrain and avalanches make it extremely dangerous.
Who was Nirmal Purja?
Nirmal Purja was far more than a record-breaking climber. Born in Nepal, he first built a career in the military. He served as a British Gurkha before becoming the first Nepali to join the British Special Boat Service, an elite Royal Navy unit.
His military career lasted about 16 years, and his experience in extreme cold-weather conditions later became an important part of his mountaineering career. He was appointed an MBE in 2018 for his military service and achievements.
Purja's move into mountaineering came relatively late compared with many famous climbers.
In his last emotional post on X, he emphasised that every mountain is 'climbable'. Read the post below:
THE MISSION SHIFTS. THE COMPASS HOLDS.
This was never the plan. Initially, the plan was to climb just G2. But just before setting off for Pakistan, I ran the numbers on my 8000m summits. That’s when it hit me: if I tick off Broad Peak whilst I’m here , only one remains “Cho Oyu.” Then I become the FIRST person in history to climb all 14 eight-thousanders twice. Without oxygen.
This wasn’t planned. The Hattrick project was the focus because it carried a bigger mission. But opportunities don’t scream: they whisper to those already working in silence.
Here’s the secret I’ve carried through every expedition: I never competed with anyone else. My only battle was against the man I was yesterday. Every single day, pushing my own limits. Because the moment you look sideways: at what others are doing, saying, achieving: you drift off your compass. Your heading is YOURS. Guard it fiercely.
They criticized me when I climbed the 14 without O’s during Project Possible. If you haven’t seen what that took, watch 14 Peaks on Netflix. That film is the unfiltered truth. I was there doing multiple rescues of climbers left behind by other expeditions, raising the funds myself, leading from the front, fixing our own lines, dealing with the Shishapangma permit with China, being at hospitals for my mum’s operation and so much more. And now? Now I’m heading for the double without oxygen: triple in total. The noise hasn’t stopped. I just stopped listening.
To those who still doubt: I already climbed all 5 of Pakistan’s 8000ers in just 26 days. Leading. Guiding. Without oxygen. Breaking the records of those who broke mine with oxygen. The receipts are there.
Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down. I take zero mountains for granted. Not one. The moment my foot leaves basecamp, it’s 100%. Always has been. Always will be.
This one is dedicated to everyone who carried me here. Supporters. Critics. All of you. Without both sides, there is no fire. So thank you genuinely.
My purpose has never been about me. It’s about what I represent. It’s about showing YOU that your own mountains, whatever they are, are climbable."
THE MISSION SHIFTS. THE COMPASS HOLDS.
This was never the plan. Initially, the plan was to climb just G2. But just before setting off for Pakistan, I ran the numbers on my 8000m summits. That’s when it hit me: if I tick off Broad Peak whilst I’m here , only one remains “Cho… pic.twitter.com/rovJzFcazP
— Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) July 27, 2026
A 2012 trek to Everest Base Camp changed his life. What began as a trek eventually pushed him towards high-altitude climbing and, within a few years, towards one of the biggest records in mountaineering.
How Purja broke the 14 peaks record
Purja became a global name in 2019 through his “Project Possible” challenge. The goal was to climb all 14 mountains higher than 8,000 metres in seven months.
At the time, the existing record was more than seven years. Purja completed the challenge in just six months and six days.
Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, who rose to fame through Netflix documentary 14 Peaks after his record-breaking climb of the world’s 14 highest mountains, has been confirmed dead after an avalanche struck his Broad Peak expedition in Pakistan.
Rest in peace, Champ pic.twitter.com/Hhb3JazOm1
— ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) August 2, 2026
Nirmal Purja, ( @nimsdai ) who made history over the years by climbing the world’s highest peaks, has been confirmed dead after Broad peak avalanche !
Rest in Heaven, Nims Dai with others beautiful souls .
Video : Trek Nepal pic.twitter.com/LhZKiVMzmk
— Ananda Nepali (@anandanepali99) August 1, 2026
7月30日一支登山队在巴基斯坦攀登8000米的布洛阿特峰（Broad Peak）时遭遇严重雪崩，包括中国公民在内的10名登山者全部失踪，目前已找到4具遗体！2名遇难者身份已确认，失联中国公民疑为知名登山家王钟。… pic.twitter.com/ATzciofCyw
— Chong Wei 韦冲 (@weichonginsight) August 1, 2026
The 14 mountains are known as the world’s eight-thousanders. They include Mount Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, Broad Peak and Shishapangma.
His 2019 expedition took him across Nepal, Pakistan and Tibet. It included some remarkable climbs and rescue efforts. During the expedition, Purja also helped climbers in serious trouble at high altitude, including a rescue attempt on Annapurna.
His record-breaking journey was later turned into the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”, which introduced his story and Nepal’s climbing community to a much wider international audience.
Although his record for completing all 14 peaks was later broken, Purja remained one of the most recognisable names in modern mountaineering.
The first winter ascent of K2
Purja's achievements did not end with his 2019 record.
In January 2021, he was part of the all-Nepali team that made the first winter ascent of K2, the world's second-highest mountain.
K2 is known for its extreme difficulty and is often called one of the world's most dangerous major peaks. The winter climb was considered one of the last major milestones in Himalayan mountaineering.
Purja later co-founded Elite Exped and became an important voice for Nepali climbers and high-altitude workers.
He also established the Nimsdai Foundation, which worked on mountain conservation and the welfare of people working in high-altitude environments.
Why was Purja climbing Broad Peak again?
The Broad Peak expedition had a very specific goal for Purja. Just days before the tragedy, he revealed that Broad Peak had not originally been part of his plan.
His initial target was Gasherbrum II. But after looking at his record of 8,000-metre climbs, he realised that adding Broad Peak would leave him only one mountain short of becoming the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders twice without supplementary oxygen.
ब्रड पिक आरोहण गर्नु अघि निर्मल पुर्जाले लेखेका थिए - "यदि मैले यहाँ रहँदाहुँदै ब्रड पिक (Broad Peak) पनि सफलतापूर्वक आरोहण गर्न सकेँ भने, त्यसपछि केवल ‘चो ओयु (Cho Oyu)’ मात्र बाँकी रहनेछ। त्यसपछि म अक्सिजनको प्रयोग नगरी विश्वका सबै १४ वटा आठ हजार मिटरभन्दा अग्ला हिमाल दुई–दुई… pic.twitter.com/x3qYu05cA6
— Nirmal Prasai🇳🇵 (@NirmalPrasai5) August 1, 2026
That final mountain would have been Cho Oyu.
Purja wrote that the opportunity to add Broad Peak had appeared unexpectedly. He also made it clear that he understood the danger involved.
In a final message before the climb, he wrote that he wanted “nothing but safe passage” up and back down Broad Peak and said he took no mountain for granted.
Those words have taken on a painful meaning after his death.
The rescue and recovery operation
The search began after communication with the team was lost following the avalanche.
Initial reports said rescuers had found several bodies, with some identified as American climber Mallory Geis, Omani climber Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy and Nepali climber Pur Bahadur Gurung.
Press Release by Govt of #GilgitBaltistan on #BroadPeak Rescue Mission.
On 29th June 2026, a 10-member international mountaineering expedition entered #Skardu District to attempt Broad Peak (8,047 meters) in District Shigar, Gilgit-Baltistan.
The expedition was organized… pic.twitter.com/xazewfHmGY
— Gilgit-Baltistan Times (@gbtimes) July 31, 2026
Nirmal Purja is not among the six people whose bodies were found.
A deadly avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak has claimed lives, with four bodies recovered so far as rescue operations continue.
Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja remains among those missing after the avalanche,… https://t.co/M8EJLiEKNepic.twitter.com/0cyJFhllHS
— NYC News 24 🗞️ (@NYCNews24) August 2, 2026
The search for missing climbers on Broad Peak continues for the second day today. Helicopters are also being used in the rescue and search operation.@PakistanJannatt@GBTourism_@Nature_is_home#broadpeakincidentpic.twitter.com/Eg6lKfL0FJ
— K2 EXPRESS TV GB (@sadiqsidiqiGB_) August 1, 2026
newly surfaced video appears to show the broad peak avalanche that involved renowned mountaineer nims purja and an international team of 10 climbers while they were moving between camps 2 and 3.
filmed from below, the continuous handheld footage captures a massive wall of snow… https://t.co/fEr5SBRYnppic.twitter.com/tQLaWjRUUM
— Michael Rusch (@weeddude) July 31, 2026
Purja and other members of the team were later confirmed dead.
Recovery teams faced steep terrain, poor weather and the continuing risk of more avalanches. The bodies had to be moved carefully from the high slopes towards lower camps before helicopters could be used to transport them further.
The disaster brought climbers from across the region together for the recovery effort. Experienced Nepali and Pakistani mountaineers joined the search despite the risks involved.
A final chapter for a mountaineering icon
Nirmal Purja spent his climbing career pushing what many people thought was possible.
He climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in record time, helped make history on K2 in winter, led expeditions, supported Nepali climbers and brought global attention to the risks and skills involved in high-altitude mountaineering.
His final expedition was meant to take him closer to another historic achievement.
Nepal PM Balendra Shah pays tribute to the climbers who lost their lives on Broad Peak in Pakistan’s Karakoram range. He expressed condolences to the families of the six Nepali and four foreign climbers, including world record holder Nirmal Purja. pic.twitter.com/DUI31lIgV7
— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
Instead, Broad Peak became the mountain where his remarkable journey ended.
The image of Purja and his team climbing towards the upper slopes, taken shortly before the avalanche, is now likely to be remembered as one of the final visual records of one of the most celebrated mountaineers of his generation.
For a climber who repeatedly spoke about challenging limits while respecting the mountains, his final words about taking no mountain for granted now stand out even more.
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