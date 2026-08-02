Tamil Nadu's Tourism Minister announced a plan to make Courtallam a world-class destination. The focus is on infrastructure, sanitation, and environmental conservation, with a goal to make it 'Plastic-Free' and 'Garbage-Free' for tourists.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar on Sunday said the state government is taking steps to transform Courtallam, popularly known as the "Spa of South India", into a world-class tourist destination with a focus on improving infrastructure, sanitation facilities and environmental conservation.

The minister said special emphasis would be given to making Courtallam a "Plastic-Free" and "Garbage-Free" tourist destination while ensuring better facilities and a safer experience for visitors.

Infrastructure Development Projects

Speaking to reporters after inspecting ongoing tourism development works in Courtallam, Rajesh Kumar said several infrastructure projects are being implemented at tourist locations across the region to enhance facilities for both domestic and international visitors. "Development works are underway at Periya Eri in Keelapavoor, including a boating facility, tourist amenities and modern toilets. Works worth around Rs 11.50 crore are being carried out at Main Falls, Five Falls, Tiger Falls and Small Falls to establish modern toilets, food courts and other basic facilities for visitors," the Tourism Minister said.

Focus on Tourist Safety and Convenience

The minister said priority is being given to ensuring the safety and convenience of tourists, particularly women, by providing clean toilets, changing rooms and other essential amenities. He also assured that sanitation issues and the shortage of toilet facilities at Five Falls and other locations would be addressed.

Integrated Tourism Development Plan

"The government is preparing an Integrated Tourism Development Plan to attract both domestic and international tourists to Courtallam," he added.

He added that the proposal to reopen the tourism information centre, which functioned earlier, would be discussed with the district administration and elected representatives before a decision is taken. The minister also expressed confidence that an announcement regarding the establishment of a separate Tourism Department office for Tenkasi district would be made in the upcoming state budget.

Environmental Conservation Efforts

Highlighting environmental protection measures, Rajesh Kumar said awareness campaigns would be launched under the themes "Plastic-Free Courtallam" and "Garbage-Free Courtallam". "Solid waste management initiatives would be intensified with the support of voluntary organisations, students and local bodies," Rajesh informed.

Future Plans and Regulations

The minister further said officials have been instructed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to regulate commercial encroachments around the waterfalls and preserve the natural environment.

The government is also considering proposals to improve ambulance services for medical emergencies and upgrade the Archaeology Department museum in the region, he said. Rajesh Kumar said all the proposed projects would be implemented in a phased manner in coordination with the district administration, local bodies and public representatives. (ANI)