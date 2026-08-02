A grieving family in Surat’s Bhathena was forced to carry their loved one through knee-deep floodwater to complete the final rites after heavy rain submerged roads. A video of the funeral procession moving through the flooded streets has gone viral on social media. Locals reportedly blamed poor drainage for the waterlogging.

A grieving family in Surat, Gujarat, was forced to walk in knee-deep floodwater while carrying the body of their loved one for the final rites. A video showing the funeral procession moving through the flooded streets has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Bhathena, where heavy rainfall left several roads submerged. With water covering the route, the family and other residents had no clear path to the cremation ground.

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Funeral procession moves through flooded street

The video shows mourners slowly making their way through the water while carrying the deceased. The group appears to carefully navigate the flooded road, with the water reaching around their knees.

The difficult journey took place as the family tried to complete the final rites despite the waterlogging.

For those accompanying the procession, the situation was not only physically difficult but also deeply upsetting. A final farewell, which would normally take place in a quiet and solemn setting, instead involved walking through dirty and stagnant floodwater.

The video has drawn attention to the difficulties faced by residents when heavy rain leaves roads and neighbourhoods under water.

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Locals raise drainage concerns

According to local reports, residents blamed poor drainage for the severe waterlogging in the area.

Heavy rainfall can quickly overwhelm drainage systems, particularly in low-lying areas, leaving roads difficult or impossible to use. In Bhathena, locals reportedly said the waterlogging made it difficult for people to reach the cremation ground.

The funeral procession nevertheless continued through the flooded streets.

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The mourners carried the body carefully and made their way through the water so the family could complete the last rites without further delay.

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Video sparks discussion online

The footage has since been widely shared on social media, with the visuals drawing attention to the impact of urban flooding in Surat.

For many viewers, the video was a reminder that waterlogging affects far more than traffic and daily travel. When roads remain submerged, even essential and deeply personal tasks can become difficult.

The incident has also renewed discussion around drainage and civic infrastructure during the monsoon, particularly in areas that regularly experience heavy waterlogging.

For the grieving family, however, the flooded streets added another painful challenge to an already difficult day. Despite the conditions, they continued their journey, determined to give their loved one a final farewell.

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