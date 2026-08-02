A viral video shows a man rescuing a pelican after fishing wire became tightly wrapped around its beak, making it difficult for the bird to open its mouth. He caught the pelican and cut away the wire before checking its beak. The rescue drew widespread praise online, with viewers thanking the men for helping the bird and calling them heroes.

A video of a man grabbing a large bird resting on the sideway railings it has gone viral. At first glance, it looks like the man is trying to hurt the bird by grabbing it, but it soon becomes clear that he is actually trying to rescue it. The pelican appeared unable to open its beak properly because the wire had become caught around it. The bird was clearly in distress and could have faced serious problems feeding if the wire had remained stuck.

The viral video shows two men rescuing a pelican after fishing wire became tightly wrapped around its beak. viewers praising them for stepping in to help the struggling bird.

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Man carefully catches trapped pelican

The video shows a man carefully approaching and grabbing the pelican while another person joins to assist with the rescue. He keeps the bird under control before checking its beak and beginning to remove the tangled fishing wire. The rescuers then cut the wire away, freeing the pelican from the painful trap.

The man handles the bird carefully throughout the process. At one point, he checks inside its mouth to make sure no wire remains trapped. Once the wire is removed, the pelican is given a chance to move and feed normally again.

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The simple rescue has touched thousands of people online, with many viewers thanking the men for helping the bird.

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Viewers praise rescuers

The viral video has attracted a large number of comments from people praising the rescuers and wishing them well.

Several viewers described the men as heroes and said the pelican could have died if nobody had intervened. Others thanked them for taking the time to help an animal in trouble.

One commenter said the men had saved the pelican's life, while another praised the way the rescuer handled the bird, saying it appeared he knew how to keep the wings under control without hurting it.

Some viewers also suggested that the man may have experience with birds or animal rescue because of the calm way he dealt with the pelican.

The video also sparked a lighter discussion, with several people joking about the woman heard narrating the rescue in the background. A number of commenters said they would rather watch the rescue without the running commentary.

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Fishing line can be dangerous for ,wildlife

The incident highlights a wider problem faced by birds and other wildlife around waterways. Discarded fishing line can become tangled around animals, trapping their legs, wings, beaks or other parts of their bodies. In some cases, animals can be badly injured or may struggle to eat, move or escape.

The pelican was fortunate that someone noticed its problem and acted quickly.

The rescue has since become a reminder that a small act of kindness can make a major difference to an animal in distress. It also shows why fishing line and other waste should never be left behind in places where wildlife may come into contact with it.

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