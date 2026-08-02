YSRCP accused AP CM Chandrababu Naidu of making 'false claims' over the Bhogapuram Airport, asserting the previous YS Jagan govt did the bulk of the work. Former minister Gudivada Amarnath said the YSRCP govt secured clearances and acquired land.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of making "false claims" over the Bhogapuram International Airport project, asserting that the previous YSRCP government under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy carried out the bulk of the work required for its execution.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, former Andhra Pradesh minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of the ruling coalition falsely claimed credit for the airport project during Saturday's inauguration event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest. "In a vitriolic attack on the Chandrababu-led coalition government, Gudivada Amarnath said Chandrababu, his deputy and son claimed credit for the Bhogapuram International Airport while targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with irresponsible remarks," he said.

YSRCP lists contributions to airport project

Amarnath claimed that the YSRCP government secured all necessary clearances, spent over Rs 1,000 crore on land acquisition, rehabilitation and compensation, resolved more than 130 legal issues, and completed key groundwork for the airport project. He alleged that although Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project in 2019, it was done before land acquisition, statutory permissions and appointment of a contractor were completed.

According to Amarnath, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government completed financial closure, negotiated with project developer GMR, acquired land, paid compensation and laid a fresh foundation stone in May 2023. Claiming that "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's footprints are all over the Bhogapuram International Airport," Amarnath said the present government was taking undue credit for the project while failing to provide road connectivity to the airport from Visakhapatnam.

Dispute over land acquisition

He further alleged that the previous TDP government had initially proposed acquiring around 15,000 acres of land for the airport before reducing it to 5,000 acres, creating anxiety among local residents. He claimed that the YSRCP government later reduced the land requirement to around 2,200 acres.

Amarnath also alleged that GMR, which he said has invested around Rs 5,600 crore in the project, was aware of the contribution made by the previous government and questioned why the company was not allowed to speak during the inauguration ceremony.

Credit for other regional projects claimed

The YSRCP leader further claimed that while the Jagan Mohan Reddy government brought medical colleges, universities, the Uddanam Kidney Research Centre, ports and other infrastructure projects to the region, the present government was merely claiming credit for initiatives undertaken by the previous administration. (ANI)

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