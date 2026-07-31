Social media influencer Shradha Singh has apologised after a video showing her making remarks about Rapid Action Force personnel during a CJP protest in Delhi triggered criticism online. Singh said she deleted the clip within an hour after realising her mistake and denied any pressure to remove it. Her apology, however, drew mixed reactions.

Social media influencer Shradha Singh has apologised after a video from a protest in Delhi triggered a strong backlash online. Singh, who has more than three lakh followers on Instagram, had shared a video from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The video showed Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel sitting at the protest site. Singh was seen standing in front of them and recreating an advertisement for a toilet-cleaning product.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with users accusing her of insulting the security personnel.

What was in the viral video?

In the video, Singh pointed towards the RAF personnel, who were wearing blue camouflage uniforms, and said, "Neela wala toilet ke liye", referring to the blue colour.

She then pointed towards herself, while wearing red, and said, "Laal bathroom ke liye."

The remarks drew criticism from several social media users, who said that the video was disrespectful towards the RAF personnel.

The Rapid Action Force is a specialised force of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that is deployed to deal with riots, violent protests and other situations involving public order.

Influencer deletes video and apologises

After the backlash, Singh posted another video in which she apologised. She said she realised soon after uploading the original clip that she had made a mistake and deleted it within an hour.

"I want to apologise to army officers," she said in the apology video.

Singh also explained that the video was not intended to mock the personnel or cause harm.

"I didn't make it to mock them or with any malicious intent," she said.

She further denied that anyone had pressured her to remove the original video. According to her, she deleted it because she personally felt bad about what she had posted and wanted to apologise.

Apology gets mixed response

Her apology did not end the controversy. Several users continued to criticise Singh in the comments and questioned why the original video had been made in the first place.

Some users demanded strict action and even called for a police case, while others said an apology should be accepted after she admitted her mistake.

One comment said, "FIR ki copy mil jayegi," while another questioned why she had not thought about the consequences before making the video.

Another user wrote that she should have shown greater respect towards personnel responsible for maintaining public order.

At the same time, some users took a more forgiving view.

One person said that realising one's mistake was important and asked others not to continue sending hate comments.

Another user urged people to "relax" and said Singh should ignore the online hate after apologising.

Debate over protest and social media content

The controversy has also raised questions about the way influencers create content during protests and other politically charged events.

Singh was among several content creators and social media influencers who attended the CJP-led demonstrations in Delhi.

The protests were linked to allegations of irregularities surrounding the NEET examination.

With large numbers of people recording videos at protest sites, such clips can quickly reach thousands or even millions of viewers.

In Singh's case, the video was deleted, but copies and screenshots continued to circulate online, keeping the controversy alive.