Tamil Nadu Minister K Vignesh announced that key development projects for Coimbatore are expected in the state budget. He also warned of stringent action against illegal quarrying and unauthorised mineral extraction, highlighting recent enforcement.

Coimbatore Development Projects in State Budget

Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh on Sunday said several key development projects for Coimbatore are expected to be included in the upcoming State Budget, while asserting that the government will take stringent action against illegal quarrying and unauthorised mineral extraction.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam office at Sokkanur village near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district, the Minister said the State Government has received multiple proposals for Coimbatore's development and that several long-pending public projects are likely to find a place in the forthcoming Budget. He said the government would prioritise projects that directly benefit the public, keeping in mind the state's financial position.

Responding to a query regarding the development of Coimbatore, Vignesh alleged that the growth witnessed in the district over the past five years had largely benefited certain political parties and their functionaries rather than the general public. On cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the Minister stated that the agency does not register cases without evidence. Declining to comment further on the matter, he said his primary focus remains on public welfare and development initiatives.

Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Addressing concerns over quarrying irregularities, Vignesh stated that intensive inspections are being conducted at quarries across Tamil Nadu. He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal mining or unauthorised extraction of mineral resources.

The Minister further stated that the government has strengthened enforcement over the past three months to curb the illegal transportation of Tamil Nadu's mineral resources to neighbouring states.

Protecting the state's natural resources remains a priority, he added, noting that permanent solutions to issues in the mining sector will be implemented in a phased manner. He also informed that the government is undertaking long-term reforms in the mining sector and that consultations are currently underway, though no final decision has been taken yet. (ANI)