Controversy sparks flight suspension: EaseMyTrip stands by India, halts Maldives bookings

The Maldives government took action against three of its ministers, including Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, suspending them from their posts after they posted disparaging comments about PM Modi on social media.

An unexpected turn in travel plans emerged as EaseMyTrip, an Indian online travel agency, made a decisive move impacting flight bookings to the Maldives. This decision came in response to a heated dispute triggered by derogatory social media posts directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep.

Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip, took to social media and said, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings. #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation." This action was prompted by offensive remarks made by Maldives government officials against PM Modi over his visit to Lakshadweep.

The Maldives government took action against three of its ministers, including Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, suspending them from their posts after they posted disparaging comments about PM Modi on social media. Shiuna referred to PM Modi as a 'clown' and 'puppet,' and Majid criticized India's approach to beach tourism in relation to the Maldives.

These remarks were met with strong backlash from Indians, leading to canceled trips to the Maldives and the initiation of the '#BoycottMaldives' campaign. The Indian film industry, including celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, John Abraham, and Kangana Ranaut, also weighed in on the situation, discussing PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

Despite the controversy, the Maldives government clarified that these comments did not reflect Male's official stance, rejecting the derogatory remarks against PM Modi. The incident highlights the impact of social media and political tensions on international relations and travel decisions.