Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead

In a recent turn of events, controversial comments against India by public figures in the Maldives have ignited widespread outrage among Indians. Renowned cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, and Suresh Raina, have strongly criticized what they perceive as 'racist' remarks and are encouraging their fellow citizens to explore the beauty of Indian beaches. The comments surfaced amidst a heated row over derogatory and 'anti-India' statements made by Maldivian ministers, leaders, and public figures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory of Lakshadweep.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag delivered a sharp response to these unwarranted comments, emphasizing the potential of unexplored places in India. He urged Indians to name their favorite unexplored beautiful places and highlighted the opportunity for India to enhance infrastructure, making these destinations attractive to tourists and boosting the economy.

"Whether it be the beautiful beaches of Udupi , Paradise Beach in Pondi, Neil and Havelock in Andaman, and many other beautiful beaches throughout our country, there are so many unexplored places in Bharat which have so much potential with some infrastructure support. Bharat is knowing for converting all Aapda into Avsar, and this dig at our country and our Prime Minister by Maldives ministers is a great Avsar for Bharat to create just the necessary infrastructure to make them attractive to tourists and boost our economy. Please do name your favourite unexplored beautiful places," he wrote on X.

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has traveled extensively, expressed his disappointment at hearing negative remarks about Indian hospitality. He reiterated the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism, calling for respect for each country's culture.

"Having traveled the world since I was 15, every new country I visit reinforces my belief in the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism. While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary hospitality," he wrote on X.

Suresh Raina, the former India batter, called for unity among Indians against the hate coming from the Maldives. He urged his fellow citizens to explore Indian islands, emphasizing the need to prioritize self-respect in the face of criticism. Raina highlighted India's significant contributions to the Maldives' economy and crisis management.

"I saw remarks from prominent public figures in the Maldives, expressing hateful and racist comments directed towards Indians. It's disheartening to witness such negativity, especially considering that India contributes significantly to their economy, crisis management and so many other aspects. Having visited the Maldives multiple times and always expressing admiration for the destination's beauty, I believe it's crucial to prioritize our self-respect," he said in a post on X.

"In light of recent events, let's unite and choose to #ExploreIndianIslands, supporting our own vibrant tourism industry. It's time to celebrate and appreciate the rich experiences that our own has to offer," Raina added.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra weighed in on social media, emphasizing the need for Indians to choose wisely in response to the 'India Out' sentiment expressed in the Maldives' manifesto.

Earlier, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his admiration for Sindhudurg, a coastal town in Maharashtra, praising its beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. He encouraged Indians to explore the country's diverse and breathtaking landscapes, showcasing his own positive experiences.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, where he shared his 'exhilarating experience' of snorkeling and highlighted the stunning beauty of the islands. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his proximity to China and his 'India Out' stance during the electoral campaign, has introduced unconventional measures since coming to power, raising eyebrows in the context of India-Maldives ties.

In response to the controversy, Indians, led by cricketing icons, are uniting to promote domestic tourism, encouraging citizens to explore the rich and diverse landscapes within their own country. The incident highlights the importance of fostering mutual respect and understanding between nations.