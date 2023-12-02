Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress will not win in Telangana: K'taka BJP leader K Sudhakar

    Dr. K. Sudhakar, former Minister, offered contrasting insights on recent state elections, predicting BJP gains in Telangana and victories in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. He condemned remarks against the Okkaliga community and highlighted concerns about the Zika virus, emphasizing societal unity and political vigilance.

    Former Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, addressing reporters before departing for drought monitoring in Patur and Adagallu villages, shared his analysis on the recently conducted assembly elections in five states. Contradicting the polls, Sudhakar predicted different outcomes for certain states.

    "I've been actively involved in the election campaigns across these five states," Sudhakar stated, expressing a contrary view to the survey results. He specifically mentioned Telangana, affirming that the Congress is unlikely to secure victory, with the BJP expected to gain more seats, possibly leading to a coalition government formation.

    Will Karnataka BJP witness defections after five state election results?

    Sudhakar further predicted a clear win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, along with the party securing more seats in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. During this interaction, several notable figures, including BJP district president Ramalingappa, were present.

    Expressing concern over the Zika virus, Sudhakar condemned Prof. Bhagwan's remarks about the Okkaliga community. He emphasized the community's significant contributions and criticized Bhagwan's statements as condemnable and unforgivable.

    Telangana Election 2023: Exit Polls show Congress, BRS in close fight

    "Our Okkaliga community doesn't seek validation from such individuals," Sudhakar remarked, questioning the association between anti-national and anti-religious sentiments and the Congress government's emergence in the state. He urged Kannadigas to recognize this connection.

    Sudhakar's comments shed light on the electoral dynamics and the need for vigilance against public health threats like Zika. His observations and concerns regarding the state's political landscape and community perceptions underscore the need for a holistic approach towards governance and societal harmony.

