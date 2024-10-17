'Sheikh Hasina came for safety reasons': India confirms ex-Bangladesh PM's stay amid arrest warrant (WATCH)

India on Thursday confirmed that former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ousted from power amid a wave of student-led protests, will continue to reside in the country under safety reasons.

New Delhi: India on Thursday confirmed that former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ousted from power amid a wave of student-led protests, will continue to reside in the country under safety reasons. The announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hours after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued an arrest warrant against the 77-year-old leader for alleged crimes against humanity.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, following an intense political crisis in Bangladesh that saw mass protests, predominantly driven by students, over a controversial government jobs quota. The protests escalated to widespread violence, resulting in hundreds of deaths and the eventual toppling of Hasina's government. The Bangladesh Army facilitated her escape, reportedly providing her with a 45-minute window to leave the country before further unrest unfolded.

In a response to media queries, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed Hasina’s presence in India, stating, “Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had come to India under safety reasons; she continues to be here.” Since her arrival, Hasina has remained out of the public eye, reportedly moved to an undisclosed location after initially landing at the Hindon airbase near Delhi.

Hours before India’s statement, Bangladesh’s ICT issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 other individuals, including top leaders of her Awami League party. The tribunal directed authorities to produce the accused before it by November 18, further intensifying the political climate in Bangladesh. Hasina, who faces nearly 200 cases, mostly related to murders during the protests, has become a focal point of the tribunal’s proceedings. Among the charges are serious allegations of enforced disappearances and killings during the period of unrest.

Advocate Tajul Islam, the tribunal’s chief prosecutor, announced on Sunday that Interpol's assistance would be sought to bring back the "fugitives," including Sheikh Hasina.

Following her exit from Bangladesh, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the country’s Army Chief, had declared the establishment of an interim administration following Hasina’s ousting, pledging to restore order and protect citizens' rights amid the escalating protests.

"There is a crisis. I have met Opposition leaders and we have decided to form an interim government to run this country. I take all responsibility and promise to protect your life and property. Your demands will be fulfilled. Please stop the violence," he had said.

On August 8, shortly after Hasina’s departure, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government.

Yunus, after assuming his role as the head of the interim government, stated, “I will uphold, support, and protect the constitution.”

