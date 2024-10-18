Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Panday, Chum Darang gets into fight; Vivian Dsena challenges Vivian Dsena - WATCH

Bigg Boss 18 has quickly turned into a battlefield, with housemates engaging in heated arguments and conflicts. In less than two weeks, tensions have soared, with contestants like Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Chaahat Pandey at the center of multiple dramatic altercations and emotional breakdowns

Bigg Boss 18 has been delivering non-stop drama to its viewers. Despite being on air for less than two weeks, the housemates have already begun engaging in heated arguments and even hurling abuses at one another. In the latest promo, Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena, who have had conflicts in the past, are once again seen involved in a verbal altercation. Meanwhile, Chaahat Pandey breaks down in tears amidst the chaos.

In the first promo, Chaahat Pandey is seen informing her co-contestants that she is preparing food for herself. However, as she places a utensil on the stove, Chum Darang intervenes, telling her that the food would not be prepared and removing the utensil from the stove. Darang also blocks Pandey from using the oven.

As the altercation escalates, Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami take away the utensils, further intensifying the situation. Darang gets into a physical altercation with Pandey, and Sara Arfeen Khan steps in, holding Pandey as she breaks down in tears, screaming in frustration.

In another promo, the tension between Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena continues. It begins with Dsena asserting that if anyone threatens his survival in the house, he would take action. He also claims that he has turned on the oven, and no one could stop him. In response, Rajat challenges him, asking him to prove that the oven is indeed on.

Rajat, a social media content creator, tells Dsena that many things could stop him, to which Dsena responds with a challenge, asking Rajat to try stopping him if he could.

Chaahat Pandey, meanwhile, has been consistently targeted by other housemates in recent days. Just two days earlier, she had a confrontation with Dsena, and during such incidents, none of the other contestants usually support her. Rajat Dalal has also had multiple arguments with Dsena over various issues, although they have managed to resolve their differences quickly.

