    Will Karnataka BJP witness defections after five state election results?

    Speculation mounts in Karnataka's BJP coalition as assembly elections conclude in five key states. The possibility of BJP MLAs defecting to Congress lingers, hinging on election results. Even with a BJP win, some may switch. Pre-existing agreements might prompt defections. Anticipation of heightened political activity in Karnataka post results.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Speculation looms over potential defections within Karnataka's BJP coalition following the conclusion of assembly elections in five key states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. The outcome of these elections is anticipated to swing the decisions of certain BJP MLAs and leaders who have been lingering on their party allegiance.

    Rumours have been circulating for months, hinting at the likelihood of some current and former BJP MLAs crossing over to the Congress camp, particularly in the lead-up to the impending Lok Sabha elections. While a few ex-BJP MLAs have already made the switch, prominent figures remain undecided, viewing the election outcomes as a pivotal guide in their course of action.

    The prevailing sentiment suggests that a favourable performance for the Congress in these five states could embolden those teetering on the edge within the BJP to shift allegiance. Conversely, a win for the BJP might solidify their stance in sticking with the ruling party.

    Interestingly, even if the election results tilt against the Congress, there's still the prospect of some leaders defecting from the BJP to join the Congress ranks. This possibility stems from pre-existing agreements some individuals have forged with Congress members, rendering their transition a plausible move irrespective of the electoral outcome.

    Insiders have highlighted that only those with prior arrangements or compelling reasons are likely to make the inevitable move towards the Congress post the assembly election results in the five states. This foresight points toward an impending wave of heightened political activity in Karnataka post the announcement of the five states' election outcomes.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
