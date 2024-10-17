Kerala: Prashanthan under lens as Vigilance begins inquiry into alleged bribe payments for petrol pump NOC

Vigilance has ordered a preliminary inquiry into bribery allegations against ADM Naveen Babu related to a petrol pump permit in Kannur. The complainant TV Prashanthan will also face a probe, with a preliminary inquiry launched based on a complaint against him giving bribe.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance Director has ordered an investigation into a complaint against Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, who allegedly accepted a bribe for granting permission for a petrol pump. The investigation will be conducted by the Kozhikode unit of the Special Investigation Team. Additionally, Vigilance is looking into TV Prashanthan, with a preliminary inquiry launched based on a complaint regarding him giving bribe.

Also Read: Kerala: Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya charged with abetment in ADM Naveen Babu's death

In a related development, the Union Petroleum Ministry has begun an inquiry into the petrol pump permit connected to the ADM's suicide. Before his death, the District Medical Officer (DMO) had granted permission for the petrol pump to Prashanthan, who had lodged a complaint. BJP leaders had previously contacted Union Minister Suresh Gopi, urging a thorough investigation, prompting the Petroleum Ministry to seek clarification from BPCL.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence shortly after the District Panchayat President, PP Divya, made derogatory remarks during a farewell event ahead of his transfer from Kannur to Pathanamthitta. The controversy centers around a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur. Prashanthan, a contract worker at Pariyaram Medical College, had approached the ADM for permission to start the petrol pump, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC). However, difficulties arose due to a curve on the road near the proposed site. Just two days before his transfer, Naveen Babu issued the NOC for the pump. Divya alleged at the farewell event that the permission was delayed and granted only after a bribe was accepted. The following morning, the ADM was found dead.

Despite these allegations, leaders from the CPM, ministers, and revenue officials have come forward to assert that Naveen Babu was an honest officer, refuting claims of corruption. Even IAS officers who had worked alongside him were visibly shaken by the news. The Kannur City Police have registered a case against District Panchayat President PP Divya, charging her with abetment to suicide.

Also Read: Congress leader P Sarin expelled from party for 'disciplinary violations', says he will work with LDF

Latest Videos