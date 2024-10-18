'Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique'; Superstar receives death threat

A WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police, threatening that if unpaid, the actor's fate would be worse than the recently murdered NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. While the police later termed it a prank, an investigation has been launched

A WhatsApp message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The sender warned that if the amount wasn’t paid, the actor's fate would be worse than that of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, who was recently murdered. Despite the alarming tone, the Mumbai Police later described the message as a prank.

The police reported that the sender suggested Salman Khan should take the message seriously, claiming that if he wanted to resolve his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi and ensure his safety, he would need to pay Rs 5 crore. The threat included a warning that if the amount wasn’t paid, Khan’s fate would be dire, referencing the recent death of Baba Siddiqui. An investigation into the sender and the threat is currently underway, according to officials.

Ongoing Threats to Salman Khan

Mumbai Police have begun efforts to locate the individual responsible for sending the message. Over recent months, Salman Khan has been receiving numerous death threats, which have led to an increase in his security, especially following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Siddiqui was shot and killed on October 12 by three assailants. Authorities have arrested four individuals connected to the murder, while other suspects remain at large. Investigators are exploring whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is directly involved in Siddiqui’s murder.

Earlier this year, in April, two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. According to the police, the shooters were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had allegedly plotted to kill the actor. Investigations also revealed that the gang had considered planning a larger attack on Salman Khan, intensifying concerns for his safety.

