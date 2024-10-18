Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique'; Superstar receives death threat

    A WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police, threatening that if unpaid, the actor's fate would be worse than the recently murdered NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. While the police later termed it a prank, an investigation has been launched

    Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique'; Superstar receives death threat ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 8:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

    A WhatsApp message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The sender warned that if the amount wasn’t paid, the actor's fate would be worse than that of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, who was recently murdered. Despite the alarming tone, the Mumbai Police later described the message as a prank.

    The police reported that the sender suggested Salman Khan should take the message seriously, claiming that if he wanted to resolve his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi and ensure his safety, he would need to pay Rs 5 crore. The threat included a warning that if the amount wasn’t paid, Khan’s fate would be dire, referencing the recent death of Baba Siddiqui. An investigation into the sender and the threat is currently underway, according to officials.

    Ongoing Threats to Salman Khan

    Mumbai Police have begun efforts to locate the individual responsible for sending the message. Over recent months, Salman Khan has been receiving numerous death threats, which have led to an increase in his security, especially following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Siddiqui was shot and killed on October 12 by three assailants. Authorities have arrested four individuals connected to the murder, while other suspects remain at large. Investigators are exploring whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is directly involved in Siddiqui’s murder.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra attends Mumbai event in stylish grey mini dress [PHOTOS]

    Earlier this year, in April, two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. According to the police, the shooters were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had allegedly plotted to kill the actor. Investigations also revealed that the gang had considered planning a larger attack on Salman Khan, intensifying concerns for his safety.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death ATG

    'Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death

    Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Panday, Chum Darang gets into fight; Vivian Dsena challenges Vivian Dsena - WATCH ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Panday, Chum Darang gets into fight; Vivian Dsena challenges Vivian Dsena - WATCH

    Malaika Arora looks fabulous at 50; actress shares amazing pictures from her Maldives vacay NTI

    Malaika Arora looks fabulous at 50; actress shares amazing pictures from her Maldives vacay

    Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call, says 'Mobile Number De Dijiye, Ehsaan Hoga' RBA

    Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call, says 'Mobile Number De Dijiye'

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate marriage anniversary at Pataudi Palace [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate marriage anniversary at Pataudi Palace [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Ex Indian spy Vikash Yadav charged by US in plot to 'assassinate' Khalistani terrorist Pannun snt

    Ex-Indian spy Vikash Yadav charged by US in plot to 'assassinate' Khalistani terrorist Pannun

    Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif reaches out PM Modi to strengthen Indo Pak ties after S Jaishankar visit vkp

    'Bury the past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif reaches out to PM Modi after Jaishankar's visit

    Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death ATG

    'Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 18, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 18, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here

    Priyanka Chopra attends Mumbai event in stylish grey mini dress [PHOTOS] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra attends Mumbai event in stylish grey mini dress [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon