Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra attends Mumbai event in stylish grey mini dress [PHOTOS]

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles in Mumbai with her impeccable style, sporting a shimmery dress and a signature namaste. She warms hearts by signing a fan’s shirt, while professionally, she wraps up "The Bluff" and prepares for "Heads of State" and "Citadel" Season 2

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 8:15 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 8:15 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon, recently made headlines in Mumbai with her stunning appearance and heartwarming interaction with a fan. While signing autographs, she captivated everyone with her charm. On the professional front, she’s busy with major projects like "The Bluff" and "Citadel" Season 2

    article_image2

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made a stunning appearance at an event in Mumbai while in India. Dressed in a glamorous, shimmery outfit, she confidently posed for the paparazzi. Her sleek high ponytail, soft waves, and diamond earrings complemented her radiant look, concluding with her signature "namaste."

    article_image3

    Priyanka Chopra

    Beyond her striking appearance, Priyanka warmed hearts with a special fan interaction. A viral video captured her signing an autograph on a fan’s shirt, a gesture that left her admirer thrilled. This thoughtful act of kindness quickly spread across social media, drawing even more admiration from her fan base

    article_image4

    Priyanka Chopra

    On the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up filming "The Bluff," a historical action-adventure set in the 19th-century Caribbean. She portrays a former pirate determined to protect her family from her past. The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, promises intense drama and action

    article_image5

    Priyanka Chopra

    "The Bluff" also stars Karl Urban and is produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. This film is expected to bring an adventurous and captivating narrative, solidifying Priyanka’s position as a versatile global star

    article_image6

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka continues to diversify her career with another upcoming project, "Heads of State." She will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in this highly anticipated action-packed film, further expanding her presence in international cinema

    article_image7

    Priyanka Chopra

    Aside from films, Priyanka is also set to return in the second season of the global streaming series "Citadel." She will reprise her role as Nadia, an elite spy, in the series produced by the Russo Brothers, building on the intrigue and excitement of the first season

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death ATG

    'Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death

    Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique'; Superstar receives death threat ATG

    'Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique'; Superstar receives death threat

    Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Panday, Chum Darang gets into fight; Vivian Dsena challenges Vivian Dsena - WATCH ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Panday, Chum Darang gets into fight; Vivian Dsena challenges Vivian Dsena - WATCH

    Malaika Arora looks fabulous at 50; actress shares amazing pictures from her Maldives vacay NTI

    Malaika Arora looks fabulous at 50; actress shares amazing pictures from her Maldives vacay

    Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call, says 'Mobile Number De Dijiye, Ehsaan Hoga' RBA

    Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call, says 'Mobile Number De Dijiye'

    Recent Stories

    Ex Indian spy Vikash Yadav charged by US in plot to 'assassinate' Khalistani terrorist Pannun snt

    Ex-Indian spy Vikash Yadav charged by US in plot to 'assassinate' Khalistani terrorist Pannun

    Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif reaches out PM Modi to strengthen Indo Pak ties after S Jaishankar visit vkp

    'Bury the past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif reaches out to PM Modi after Jaishankar's visit

    Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death ATG

    'Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 18, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 18, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here

    Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique'; Superstar receives death threat ATG

    'Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique'; Superstar receives death threat

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon