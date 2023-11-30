Telangana Election 2023: Exit Polls show Congress, BRS in close fight

Telangana Election Exit Polls 2023: Notable battles include K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy against BJP's Etela Rajender and Congress' Revanth Reddy, respectively. Other high-profile contenders include Lok Sabha member Arvind Dharmapuri challenging Kalvakuntla Sanjay in Korutla and Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy in Maheshwaram.

The latest exit polls on Thursday (November 30) offered insights into the prospective government formation in Telangana, signaling a promising results for the Congress. According to the surveys, Congress is expected to secure between 58 to 68 seats, while the BRS is expected to clinch between 46 to 56 seats. The BJP's projections range between 4 to 9 seats, with the AIMIM estimated to secure 5 to 7 seats.

Republic TV

INC: 58-68

BRS: 46 - 56

BJP: 4 - 9

AIMIM: 5 – 7

PMARQ

INC: 58 - 71

BRS: 37 - 51

BJP: 2 - 6

AIMIM: 6 – 8

Others: 0 - 1

CNN-News 18

Congress: 56

BRS: 48

AIMIM: 5

Jan Ki Baat

Congress: 48-64

BRS: 40-55

BJP: 7-13

AIMIM: 4-7

TV9 Bharatvarsh, Pollstrat

BJP: 2-4

BRS: 31-47

INC: 63-79

AIMIM: 5-7

Recalling Telangana's 2018 Election Scenario

In the 2018 polls, the BRS clinched a significant victory with 88 out of 119 seats, securing 47.4% of the vote share. The Congress trailed behind with 19 seats, ultimately leading to K Chandrasekhar Rao's inauguration as Chief Minister.

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls serve as a tool for survey agencies to forecast election outcomes. They gather information from voters after they leave polling stations, aiming to ascertain the favored candidate. Unlike pre-election opinion polls, exit polls collect post-voting preferences, attempting to predict the electoral outcome.

How reliable are Exit Polls?

Exit polls have a history marked by occasional inaccuracy. Discrepancies in voter responses, differences between agencies, or respondents providing false information contribute to potential inaccuracies. However, sometimes these polls align with the actual election results, providing a glimpse into possible outcomes. Despite this, the anticipated results might vary from the projected seat tallies, introducing an element of unpredictability.