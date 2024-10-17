Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Yogi Adityanath attends Haryana government's swearing-in, PM Modi present

    At the ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath met and greeted Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, as well as other dignitaries, including Chief Ministers from various states. He also acknowledged the presence of the public, waving to the crowd.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Haryana government, an event graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, in Panchkula on Thursday. During the ceremony, CM Yogi congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the newly appointed cabinet members. 

    Taking to his social media platform 'X,' Chief Minister Yogi congratulated Nayab Singh Saini, writing, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Nayab Singh Saini ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana state!"

    In his post, CM Yogi expressed his confidence that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the capable leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the vision of 'Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat' would be achieved.

    The Cabinet ministers, who took oath of office, also included Aarti Singh Rao from Ateli, Krishna Kumar Bedi from Narwana, and Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur in whose support, Yogi had held election rallies in their respective constituencies.  

    CM Yogi had campaigned for Krishna Kumar Bedi on September 22, and for Aarti Singh Rao and Shyam Singh Rana on September 28. He extended his best wishes to all the new cabinet members.

