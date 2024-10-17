8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam; no major casualties

The Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday. Eight coaches, including the engine and power car, derailed, but no serious injuries or deaths were reported. Train services in the affected section have been suspended.

Eight coaches—including the train's power car and engine—were derailed. But no significant injuries or fatalities have been reported, according to the Northeast Frontier Railway zone's CPRO. The Lumding division's Lumding-Badarpur Hill portion is where the event took place. According to railway officials, top officials and the Accident Relief Medical Train and Accident Relief Train have been sent from Lumding to supervise rescue and restoration activities.

Train services in the Lumding-Badarpur single-line section have been suspended. Helpline numbers for Lumding are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126, the CPRO added.



