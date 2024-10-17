Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam; no major casualties

    The Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday. Eight coaches, including the engine and power car, derailed, but no serious injuries or deaths were reported. Train services in the affected section have been suspended.

    8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam; no major casualties gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    The Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express, which departed from Agartala earlier on Thursday (October 17), derailed at Dibalong station in Assam around 3:55 pm, according to a Railway spokesperson. No serious injuries or fatalities have been recorded, however a number of coaches, including the power car and engine, fell off the rails.

    Eight coaches—including the train's power car and engine—were derailed. But no significant injuries or fatalities have been reported, according to the Northeast Frontier Railway zone's CPRO. The Lumding division's Lumding-Badarpur Hill portion is where the event took place. According to railway officials, top officials and the Accident Relief Medical Train and Accident Relief Train have been sent from Lumding to supervise rescue and restoration activities.

    Train services in the Lumding-Badarpur single-line section have been suspended. Helpline numbers for Lumding are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126, the CPRO added.
     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar shk

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar

    Sheikh Hasina came for safety reasons India confirms ex-Bangladesh PM's stay amid arrest warrant (WATCH) snt

    'Sheikh Hasina came for safety reasons': India confirms ex-Bangladesh PM's stay amid arrest warrant (WATCH)

    Kerala: Prashanthan under lens as Vigilance begins inquiry into alleged bribe payments for petrol pump NOC dmn

    Kerala: Prashanthan under lens as Vigilance begins inquiry into alleged bribe payments for petrol pump NOC

    CM Yogi Adityanath attends Haryana government's swearing-in, PM Modi present gcw

    CM Yogi Adityanath attends Haryana government's swearing-in, PM Modi present

    Channapatna by election ticket is for me says BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara HD Kumaraswamy reacts vkp

    'Channapatna by-poll ticket is for me', says BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara; HD Kumaraswamy reacts

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar shk

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one? RBA

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one?

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon