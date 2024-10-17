Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar

    In a chilling and heart-wrenching incident, a 5-year-old boy was found brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

    In a chilling and heart-wrenching incident, a 5-year-old boy was found brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The innocent child, whose throat was mercilessly slit with a blade, had come to visit his maternal grandparents' home when the horrific crime occurred.

    His lifeless body was recovered from fields in the area. 

    Soon after the body was discovered, police launched an investigation and swiftly arrested two men in connection with the brutal killing. The men have been identified as Ajay and Nirdosh. However, the motive behind this ghastly act is yet to be ascertained, as investigators continue to probe deeper into the case.

    A video has surfaced on social media, showing several locals rushing into the field where the boy's body was discovered.

    The tragic death of such a young child has sent shockwaves through the district, leaving both family and neighbors grappling with grief and confusion.

    Further investigation into the case is underway.

